Super Bowl LVII: 17 Must-Haves For Prepping & Hosting The Perfect Viewing Party

Are you ready for some Super Bowl? No, really: Are you? Because with this historic game just around the corner, now's not the time for shortcuts when it comes to party prep.
You need your drinks. You need your food. You need to make sure your cable bill is paid up. But more than that, you need to plan for everything a guest may be interested in for the probably 12 hours your place is going to be filled with loud, rowdy, and messy ones.
This requires a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation. You have to get mixing bowls to prep your dips! Ice buckets to keep drinks cool! Novelty football-shaped things, just because! Party-wise, this team matchup requires someone who can get the ball to the end zone. But I've got your back.
Whether you're a veteran emcee or just dipping your toe into party planning, these are the 17 essentials for planning to host a Super Bowl party. Ideally, these should keep you sane, your guests fed, and the cleanup a whirl. Ideally.
Plastic Party Shot Glasses
Hosting a rowdy bunch? These plastic shot glasses make for easy serving and even easier cleanup.
Georgia Pacific Dixie Everyday Paper Plates
Win or lose, no one wants to do dishes after the big game. A stack of heavy-duty paper plates means one fewer thing for you to worry about.
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Grid Lines Paper Lunch Napkins
If you don't want to use your nice cloth napkins for the occasion (and I don't blame you!), these sophisticated paper napkins are a useful alternative.
Ultimate Bar Essentials Kit
Up your bar offerings this go-around with an ultimate bar essentials kit. Maybe even invent a specialty cocktail for the occasion? Just one idea.
Lewis Bag & Ice Mallet
If you're pretty much fixed for cocktail accoutrements as it is, you could still probably upgrade your throwback Martini recipe with this oh-so-official Lewis bag and ice mallet.
Stainless Steel Blade Bottle Opener
Look, not everyone is gonna be into the whole craft cocktail thing, so you're definitely going to want a dual-sided bottle opener to pass around, too.
10.75 Quart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl
Mixing up guacamole? Buffalo dip? Just a big batch of ranch? Whatever's on your menu, this prep bowl will ensure you can make enough appetizers for everyone.
Vagabond House Tribeca Tidbit Tray
Vagabond House's elegant "tidbit tray" instantly elevates your snack service.
Plastic Champagne Stopper
Whether the game's not going the way you were hoping it would, or it's going a little too well and you need to curb the champagne drinking earlier than expected, this plastic bottle stopper is one you'll want handy.
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place's perfectly proportioned side bowls make it simple for you to evenly space out snacks along your table.
Football Silicone Ice Mold
Goofy, but irresistible.
Joanna Buchanan Capiz Coasters
Let's just say that between this year and last year, you upgraded your coffee table to something worth preserving. These elegant coasters from Joanna Buchanan should protect your furniture with plenty of flair.
Galvanized Ice Bucket (Large)
Just look at the size of this thing! You'll look like you're hosting a party straight out of a commercial or something. Bonus: You won't have to keep running to the fridge to get your guests drinks.
Galvanized Metal Ice Bucket (Small)
If you're not hosting a basin-level amount of people, but still want a proper place to store your ice (and some smaller drinks), this is your new BFF.
Threshold x Studio McGee Cream Speckled Bowl
This speckled bowl is perfectly proportioned to hold chips, pretzels, and anything else on your menu this year.
Ice Tongs
Ice tongs are always a good thing to have on hand. I mean, people putting their hands in a bowl of chips and then a communal ice bucket? That's not what you want.
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
Not hosting this year? What a relief. But you can still bring the party with you with this colorful cooler backpack!
