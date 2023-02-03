Super Bowl LVII: 17 Must-Haves For Prepping & Hosting The Perfect Viewing Party

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Are you ready for some Super Bowl? No, really: Are you? Because with this historic game just around the corner, now's not the time for shortcuts when it comes to party prep.

You need your drinks. You need your food. You need to make sure your cable bill is paid up. But more than that, you need to plan for everything a guest may be interested in for the probably 12 hours your place is going to be filled with loud, rowdy, and messy ones.

This requires a lot of behind-the-scenes preparation. You have to get mixing bowls to prep your dips! Ice buckets to keep drinks cool! Novelty football-shaped things, just because! Party-wise, this team matchup requires someone who can get the ball to the end zone. But I've got your back.

Whether you're a veteran emcee or just dipping your toe into party planning, these are the 17 essentials for planning to host a Super Bowl party. Ideally, these should keep you sane, your guests fed, and the cleanup a whirl. Ideally.