Justin Long Shares Heartwarming Philip Seymour Hoffman Story on 9th Anniversary of His Death

Watch : Matt Damon Remembers Philip Seymour Hoffman

Philip Seymour Hoffman will always be the master in Justin Long's eyes.

The Dodgeball star marked the 9th anniversary of the Capote actor's death with an emotional tribute reflecting on the first time the pair met.

"Thinking about Phil Hoffman today. Can't believe it's been 9 years…," Justin wrote in Feb. 2 Instagram post alongside of photo with Philip and Sam Rockwell. "Sam Rockwell and I were shooting the movie 'Galaxy Quest' (my first) in the summer of '99. One day Sam said 'My friend Phil is gonna stop by a little later.' I tried to play it cool but it must've been obvious how excited I was at even the possibility that the 'Phil' he was referring to was 'Seymour Hoffman."

He continued, "When he drove up to where we all were, I was immediately struck by how boisterous and jokey he was with Sam and our other friend, Leif-definitely not a 'Philip' but a 'Phil.' Knowing what a huge fan I was, Sam wanted to introduce us and I am forever grateful that he did."