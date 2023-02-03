Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Addresses Relationship Criticism After Release of Pamela Anderson Doc

Watch : Here's Where Pamela Anderson Stands With Tommy Lee Now

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan isn't sweating the small stuff.

Days after the rocker's ex-wife Pamela Anderson released both her Netflix documentary and memoir—in which she reflects on her marriage and 1998 divorce from the musician—Tommy's wife Brittany had a message for social media users who have flooded her comments with criticism over their relationship.

"I just wanted to come on here and let you know I'm okay because I know people have been checking on me, which is really nice and I'm good, don't worry," Brittany, who wed Tommy in 2019, said in her Feb. 2 TikTok. "Don't worry about the people that are saying all the mean things they're saying...I don't live in that world."

As the Vine star, 36, noted, "We're only here for a certain amount of time, so I don't sweat the comments from people that don't know me or my relationship or anything like that."

Brittany went on to share she's "sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it."