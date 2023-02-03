Dwayne Johnson Shares Moving Message After His Mom’s Car Crash

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Surprises Mom With DREAM Home

Dwayne Johnson is thankful his mom, Ata Johnson, is on the mend after a scary car accident.

The Black Adam star, 50, shared his mom, 74, is currently recovering after being involved in a crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, noting that she'll "continue to get evaluated."

He shared a photo of a red Cadillac SUV with the right front side of the car showing extensive damage on Instagram, writing alongside his post, "Thank you God she's ok."

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," he continued, adding, "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

The actor went on list his mom's previous battles, noting her infinite amount of strength.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," he continued. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."