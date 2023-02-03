Dwayne Johnson Shares Moving Message After His Mom’s Car Crash

Dwayne Johnson shared a touching message after his mom was involved in a car accident: "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

By Kisha Forde Feb 03, 2023 12:53 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesAccidentsDwayne JohnsonCelebrities
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Mom With DREAM Home

Dwayne Johnson is thankful his mom, Ata Johnson, is on the mend after a scary car accident.

The Black Adam star, 50, shared his mom, 74, is currently recovering after being involved in a crash in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, noting that she'll "continue to get evaluated." 

He shared a photo of a red Cadillac SUV with the right front side of the car showing extensive damage on Instagram, writing alongside his post, "Thank you God she's ok."

"Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night," he continued, adding, "She'll survive and continue to get evaluated."

The actor went on list his mom's previous battles, noting her infinite amount of strength.

"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," he continued. "She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

photos
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Charity Work

In his message, Johnson went on to shout-out those who stepped in to help during this time, adding, "Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on [the] phone and talking me thru it all."

Trending Stories

1

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

2

Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”

3

Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

The Jumanji alum—whose dad, Rocky Johnson, died in January 2020—concluded his moving note with a reminder for his fans and supporters.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

"I got one parent left," he wrote. "So, if you still got your mom and dad, make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you'll get that 3am call we never want to get."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"

2

Jessica Simpson Recalls a Secret Affair With a “Massive Movie Star”

3

Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

4

Sex/Life Season 2 Has a Premiere Date and a Super Steamy Teaser

5

Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post