Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last.

The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.

According to Dune actor Dave Bautista, Austin does not sound like Elvis in the upcoming sequel, Dune 2, which is expected to be released in the fall.

"I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler," Dave told USA Today. "It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying."

He added of Austin, who will play his younger brother Feyd-Rautha onscreen, "He's just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet."

Three years ago, Austin transformed into the King of Rock 'n' Roll while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, a role that earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Oscars. But even after filming wrapped—and months after the movie hit theaters in June 2022—fans couldn't help but notice how his sultry Southern accent lingered on.