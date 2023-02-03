Influencer Nikita Dragun Launches OnlyFans Account With Risqué Teaser

Watch : 5 Times Nikita Dragun Had Us Shook

Nikita Dragun is ready to bare it all.

The influencer shook up her fanbase on Jan. 31 with the launch of her OnlyFans account, hinting at the NSFW content she'll post on the adult site.

She teased the profile on Jan. 30 with a video of her carrying a big package, writing, "Something big is coming." The next day, which was also her 27th birthday, Nikita posted a clip of two men using urinals, until she appears in the doorway with purple lights illuminating the background. Wearing a black bra top and shorts bedazzled with "OnlyFans," Nikita takes a look at both men before saying "Mine's bigger," while a link to her OnlyFans appears at the end.

The actress, who is transgender, captioned the post, "proud to say that YES i have a dick, YES i just launched an onlyfans, and YES i'm going to show it."