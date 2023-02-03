Influencer Nikita Dragun Launches OnlyFans Account With Risqué Teaser

Nikita Dragun is ready to bare it all.
The influencer shook up her fanbase on Jan. 31 with the launch of her OnlyFans account, hinting at the NSFW content she'll post on the adult site.
She teased the profile on Jan. 30 with a video of her carrying a big package, writing, "Something big is coming." The next day, which was also her 27th birthday, Nikita posted a clip of two men using urinals, until she appears in the doorway with purple lights illuminating the background. Wearing a black bra top and shorts bedazzled with "OnlyFans," Nikita takes a look at both men before saying "Mine's bigger," while a link to her OnlyFans appears at the end.
The actress, who is transgender, captioned the post, "proud to say that YES i have a dick, YES i just launched an onlyfans, and YES i'm going to show it."
The video received lots of applause, including from fellow members of the trans community. Beauty guru La Demi commented, "And that's on happy birthday," while Veondre Mitchell wrote, "here for this!" Wrestler Gabbi Alon Tuft added, "The Queen has entered the chat."
Fans also raved in the comments, with one user adding, "Girl you broke the internet with this one" and another user declaring, "She's an icon. She's a legend, and she's the moment."
The content didn't stop there: Nikita shared a suggestive black-and-white photo of herself wearing clothes that left little to the imagination, captioning the post, "what's there to hide…come see for yourself."
RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kylie Sonique commented, "You better show'em what the fuss is all about!"
The OnlyFans launch marks Nikita's return to social media following a Nov. 7 incident in Miami where she was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer, per NBC News. Her publicist Jack Ketsoyan said Nikita was held in the men's section of a Miami-Dade county jail and called the placement "extremely disturbing and dangerous."
"This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," Ketsoyan said in a statement to E! News. "Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time."