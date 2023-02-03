Why Seth Rogen Has Zero Interest in a Freaks and Geeks Reboot

Watch : Would Seth Rogen Do a Freaks and Geeks Reboot? He Says…

Seth Rogen isn't itching for a William McKinley High reunion.

The actor, who played lovable stoner Ken Miller on the first and only season of Freaks and Geeks from 1999 to 2000, rejects the notion that everything needs to be revived.

"I know enough now not to f--k with that, to just let it be good and not try to go revisit it," Seth told People. "And just let it exist."

Freaks and Geeks helped launch the career of Rogen and many of his co-stars—including James Franco, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini and Busy Philipps—but the Fabelmans star thinks everybody from the cast is on the same page, saying, "I don't think anyone would do it. It's so rare that you do something in your career that is actually just viewed as good."

Since being canceled after its first season, Freaks and Geeks—which also starred John Francis Daley, Martin Starr, Samm Levine, Becky Ann Baker and Joe Flaherty—has developed a dedicated cult following for its depiction of early '80s high school life and adolescence in suburban Detroit.