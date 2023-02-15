Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have closed the deal on their baby boy's name.
The couple, who welcomed their first child together on Jan. 31, revealed to Us Weekly the name they picked out for their son: Tristan Jay El Moussa.
"Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek," Heather shared. "And then my dad's middle name is Jay. So it's four generations of the middle name Jay."
On Feb. 2, Heather and Tarek announced their little one's arrival, posting a photo of their hands cuddling their newborn. However, in the days leading up to his birth, Heather, 35, admitted the baby's movement had decreased and she was rushed to the hospital.
"Tarek and I were like, ‘Wait, what do you mean right now?'" she recalled of her last doctor's appointment. "I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I've been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?'... And she said, ‘No, you can't. You need to get monitored.'"
At the hospital, she learned a scar tissue build up made it difficult for her water to break on its own. And though she was told she'd have two to three hours of pushing, their son had another plan.
"I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping," Tarek shared. "The doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let's see if we can make it happen.' And she did."
While Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Haack, this is the first child for Heather.
"I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother," Tarek previously told Us Weekly. "We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5."
Following their October 2021 vows, Tarek and the Selling Sunset star began trying for a baby, candidly sharing their IVF journey with fans. It was in July 2022 that they shared their pregnancy news, followed by a sex reveal party.
"Can't believe we're expecting another baby BOY El Moussa in the family!!!" Tarek wrote on social media at the time. "The moment I saw the blue confetti I couldn't believe it."
The Flip or Flop star said he and Heather talked about the sex of their baby for weeks beforehand, with Heather admitting she "knew it deep down" he was a boy.
"We both had our suspicions (I thought she was for sure going to have a girl) but we also talked about how it didn't matter what she had," he added. "She is going to make the best mom."
While waiting for his arrival, the two enjoyed a romantic vacation in October in honor of their wedding anniversary (which doubled as a babymoon, of course) and stepped out in December for a glamorous red carpet date night at the People's Choice Awards, where Selling Sunset was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022.
Keep reading to learn more about Tarek El Moussa's family tree, including his ties with ex Christina Haack.