Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young and Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa shared the name of their first child together and the sweet meaning behind their son's moniker.

Watch: Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa Welcome First Baby Together!

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have closed the deal on their baby boy's name.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together on Jan. 31, revealed to Us Weekly the name they picked out for their son: Tristan Jay El Moussa

"Tarek was supposed to be named Tristan, and his parents ended up naming him Tarek," Heather shared. "And then my dad's middle name is Jay. So it's four generations of the middle name Jay."

On Feb. 2, Heather and Tarek announced their little one's arrival, posting a photo of their hands cuddling their newborn. However, in the days leading up to his birth, Heather, 35, admitted the baby's movement had decreased and she was rushed to the hospital. 

"Tarek and I were like, ‘Wait, what do you mean right now?'" she recalled of her last doctor's appointment. "I said, ‘Can I go home and grab my hospital bag that I've been prepping for months now and can I go home and wash my hair?'... And she said, ‘No, you can't. You need to get monitored.'"

At the hospital, she learned a scar tissue build up made it difficult for her water to break on its own. And though she was told she'd have two to three hours of pushing, their son had another plan. 

"I thought we were gonna end up going [an] emergency C-section because his heart rate was dropping," Tarek shared. "The doctor told Heather, ‘Give one last big push, give everything you have, let's see if we can make it happen.' And she did."

While Tarek shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with his ex-wife Christina Haack, this is the first child for Heather.

"I don't think I've ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother," Tarek previously told Us Weekly. "We are on cloud 9 and soaking in all of the snuggles and bonding with our little guy as an official family of 5."

Following their October 2021 vows, Tarek and the Selling Sunset star began trying for a baby, candidly sharing their IVF journey with fans. It was in July 2022 that they shared their pregnancy news, followed by a sex reveal party.

Instagram

"Can't believe we're expecting another baby BOY El Moussa in the family!!!" Tarek wrote on social media at the time. "The moment I saw the blue confetti I couldn't believe it."

The Flip or Flop star said he and Heather talked about the sex of their baby for weeks beforehand, with Heather admitting she "knew it deep down" he was a boy.

"We both had our suspicions (I thought she was for sure going to have a girl) but we also talked about how it didn't matter what she had," he added. "She is going to make the best mom."

While waiting for his arrival, the two enjoyed a romantic vacation in October in honor of their wedding anniversary (which doubled as a babymoon, of course) and stepped out in December for a glamorous red carpet date night at the People's Choice Awards, where Selling Sunset was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022.

Keep reading to learn more about Tarek El Moussa's family tree, including his ties with ex Christina Haack.

Instagram
Taylor Reese El Moussa, Christina and Tarek's Daughter

Christina and Tarek welcome their first child together on Sept. 22, 2010.

Following their divorce, the pair have continued to co-parent their daughter, who Christina has described as an "old soul who one minute can talk super deep about life and then quickly go back to being a kid."

"Her greatest ability is being able to start a conversation with anyone, anywhere," she said of Taylor. "Fun, smart, athletic, HAPPY, and always keeping us on our toes."

Instagram
Brayden James El Moussa, Christina and Tarek's Son

Christina and Tarek welcomed their second child together on Aug. 20, 2015.

In addition to their oldest child Taylor, the two have continued to co-parent Brayden after their divorce. In the past, Tarek has described their son as "a ball of energy" and the "sweetest boy with the biggest heart."

"No words can describe how much brighter this boy makes my day," Tarek shared. "I feel blessed every single day to be his and Tay's dad and raising him and seeing him grow up makes me the happiest dad alive."

Instagram
Ant Anstead, Christina's Second Husband

Almost a year after announcing her split from Tarek, Christina started dating Ant, a TV presenter from England, in October 2017. The two went public with their relationship in January 2018—the same month Christina's divorce from Tarek was finalized—and tied the knot in a winter-themed wedding at their home in Newport Beach, Calif., on Dec. 22, 2018.

Christina and Ant—who is dad to daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife Louise Storey—welcomed their first child together, son Hudson, in 2019.

The couple were married for less than two years before announcing their separation in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized nine months later.

Since the split, Ant has moved on with actress Renée Zellweger.

Instagram
Hudson London Anstead, Christina and Ant's Son

Christina and Ant welcomed their son on Sept. 6, 2019. At the time, the baby boy arrived weighing 7 pounds, seven ounces and measured at 19.5 inches long.

Though they agreed on shared legal and physical custody of Hudson when their divorce was finalized in June 2021, Ant filed for full custody in April 2022, claiming in court documents that his ex spends roughly "9 full days" with their child each month.

In response to the filing, Christina told E! News, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."  

David Buchan/Shutterstock
Heather Rae Young, Tarek's Second Wife

Tarek met the Selling Sunset star on the Fourth of July in 2019, when they were partying on boats that had docked next to each other at a marina in Newport Beach, Calif. Later that month, the pair were spotted kissing on a yacht and Tarek confirmed to E!s' Daily Pop they were dating that August, saying, "I never thought I'd say this word again, but this beautiful young lady, Heather Rae, is my girlfriend, officially." 

The couple got engaged in July 2020 and became husband and wife on Oct. 23, 2021, exchanging vows during a romantic outdoor ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Heather has often referred to herself as the "bonus mom" of Tarek's two older children, Taylor and Brayden. "I already feel like I have two kids," she previously explained on Daily Pop. "I'm raising Tarek's babies, and we have them 50 percent of the time. I am such a good bonus mommy. I adore those kids. I raise them like they're mine."

Heather has said she wants to grow her family with Tarek and has been giving fans updates on her fertility journey in recent months.

Instagram
Josh Hall, Christina's Third Husband

After calling it quits with her second husband Ant, Christina began dating Josh in 2021. The pair went public with their relationship that July, with Christina revealing that they had been together for "a few solid months."

According to the Flip or Flop star, she met Josh, a licensed realtor, that spring at a time in her life when she "wasn't in a state of fear or fight-or-flight" and had "taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad" to "reset" her brain. 

 

Christina and Josh got engaged that September and by April 2022, a source confirmed to E! News that the duo married in a private ceremony.

Instagram
Stacie Adams and Jessica Hall, Christina's Sister-in-Laws

Though Josh's relationship with Christina pushed him into the spotlight, his sisters found fame way back in the aughts.

Stacie—or "Stacie the Bartender" as some fans remember her—was famously the target of Spencer Pratt's flirtations on The Hills. She has also appeared on Vanderpump Rules, most notably on season three as one of the bridesmaids in Scheana Shay's bridesmaids.

As for Jessica, the former Playboy model also made appearances on The Hills, as well as The Girls Next Door, Kendra, Kendra on Top and Kendra Sells Hollywood in support her best friend Kendra Wilkinson.

 

Instagram
Angelique El Moussa, Tarek's Sister

The older sister of Tarek, Angelique is the owner of Latitude 33 Hair Artistry in Anaheim, Calif. She purchased one of Tarek and Christina's flipped homes on an episode of Flip or Flop in 2014 and later filmed a digital series with her HGTV host bro in 2019.

Instagram
Dominique El Moussa and Robert Carroll, Tarek's Mom and Stepdad

Tarek's mother Dominique is no longer with the Flipping 101 star's father, whose name he has never publicly shared. She is currently married to Robert, who describes the El Moussa matriarch as "the love of my life" on Instagram.

Facebook
Tarek's Dad

Tarek has never shared his father's name, though in a November 2017 Facebook post he announced that his "old man" had turned 70 years old.

"The relationship between a father and his children is so important. I was lucky enough to have a supportive and motivating father that made me believe I could accomplish anything in the world," he captioned a picture of the family's birthday celebrations for the patriarch. "I can say that I wouldn't be where I am today without the support of my dad. I will take all the lessons I've learned from him and pass it on to my children."

In an interview with Country Living, Tarek said his father was "raised Catholic in the Middle East in Lebanon and then Egypt" and met his mother, who is from Belgium, in Europe as a teen.

Instagram
Christina's Parents

While Christina has not publicly revealed her parents' identities, she has given glimpses into how her children interact with their grandparents. In 2019, she shared in an Instagram post that "we all sit together—my family and Tarek's family" when they watch Taylor perform at her school's annual Christmas concert.

"A couple people acknowledged how nice this is- I know there are a lot of divorced couples (including Tarek's mom and dad) who do this too and it's honestly easier for everyone," she wrote at the time. "Plus Taylor's face lights up when she sees us all in the same row supporting her."

