The Trailer For E!'s Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? Is Here Just in Time for Valentine's Day

E!'s got your post Valentine's Day weekend plans covered.
If you've ever wished that you could live inside of a movie and have your very own meet-cute, then E!'s brand-new original film Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? is for you. But as teased in the above first look at the E! original film—which premieres Feb. 19—romance isn't always as simple as it is in the movies.
Em Haine stars as Eliza, who after years of failed relationships decides to take a trip to the Hamptons with best friend Sofia (Cecilia Deacon) to "change her approach to romance," according to the film's description.
Her new guide comes in the form of a 50-year-old dating book titled A Guide to Marrying Rich. And some of those methods hilariously don't go according to plan in the trailer, from Sofia tripping while wearing high heels to Eliza pretending to drown in shallow water to catch a guy's attention.
However, "The book seemingly works," the film's description continues, "and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich (Markian Tarasiuk), a perfect doctor, and Doug (Wern Lee), the towel boy at a Hamptons hotel."
On Eliza's journey to achieve her perfect "'80s movie moment"—à la Pretty in Pink and Sixteen Candles—she realizes that what she was looking for in a relationship might not be what she wants.
As she says in the trailer, "I'm the leading lady, pretending to be something that she's not."
"Torn between two very different but equally viable suitors," the film's description concludes, "Eliza realized that deep at heart, she's really a 1908s John Hughes heroine."
Produced by Timeless Pictures in association with Basset Hound Distribution, Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? also stars Aren Buchholz and Roraigh Falkner. Directed by Rich Newey, the film comes from screenwriter Rob Lotterstein and executive producers Ben C. Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, Michael R. Goldstein, Aidan Heatley, Jared Goetz and Christian Mercuri.
Check out the full trailer above.
Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. on E!.