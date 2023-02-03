The Trailer For E!'s Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? Is Here Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Watch : Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? Premieres Feb. 19 on E!

E!'s got your post Valentine's Day weekend plans covered.

If you've ever wished that you could live inside of a movie and have your very own meet-cute, then E!'s brand-new original film Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? is for you. But as teased in the above first look at the E! original film—which premieres Feb. 19—romance isn't always as simple as it is in the movies.

Em Haine stars as Eliza, who after years of failed relationships decides to take a trip to the Hamptons with best friend Sofia (Cecilia Deacon) to "change her approach to romance," according to the film's description.

Her new guide comes in the form of a 50-year-old dating book titled A Guide to Marrying Rich. And some of those methods hilariously don't go according to plan in the trailer, from Sofia tripping while wearing high heels to Eliza pretending to drown in shallow water to catch a guy's attention.

However, "The book seemingly works," the film's description continues, "and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich (Markian Tarasiuk), a perfect doctor, and Doug (Wern Lee), the towel boy at a Hamptons hotel."