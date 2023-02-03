Shop the Best Valentine's Day Flower Deals That Will Arrive in Time for the Big Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day is quite literally right around the corner, and whether you're procrastinating your gift shopping or simply don't know what to get your loved one, you're at the right place! You can never go wrong with flowers for Valentine's Day, which is why we've rounded up some of the best deals on bouquet's that will have you winning over your loved ones.
From the quintessential bouquet of red roses and a bundle of flowers and cookies to build-your-own bouquet boxes and more, we've found some pretty amazing flowers and deals that will help you say "I love you" in the most beautiful— and fresh— way.
Scroll below and get to flower shopping before the deals end!
Sweetest Treat Cookie Bundle
Show your significant other a little extra love with this cookie and flower bouquet bundle. It comes with an assortment of six delicious Milk cookies, and a deluxe bouquet. It's currently on sale for $113.
Gift a Bloombox
Matilda's Bloombox is a personal and thoughtful take on the average flower gifting experience. Here's how it works: you can gift a box to someone for just $39 plus shipping, and order one for yourself, and the bouquet's arrive separated so you can build your bouquet together. It's perfect for the creative visionary in your life.
Hoya Heart
This Hoya Heart single leaf arrangement is simply adorable. It's great for the minimalist in your life, but honestly, we think anyone would melt over this heart-shaped leaf that they can keep for years to come. It's also currently on sale for $48 instead of the usual $68 price!
Double The Juliet
Urban Stems sources directly from farmers (Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms) in Central America and throughout the United States to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. Unboxing is half the experience. What you see on the site is exactly what your gift recipient will receive. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Some of their beautiful bouquets are currently on sale.
Fiesta Bouquet
There's nothing better than a vivid bouquet to make your loved one's day! Choose from a wide-variety of floral arrangements, chocolate covered strawberries and house plants thanks to Pro Flowers. This beautiful Fiesta Bouquet is currently on sale for $60.
Global Rose
Whether you need 1 or 1,000 roses, Global Rose is your place! Choose from a wide selection of colored roses that will make anyone blush come Valentine's Day. These are the last few days to get the best prices on the freshest flowers, so order now!
Bloomsy Box
Treat your significant other or friend farm fresh roses on Cupid's favorite day or all year-long! With Bloomsy Box you can buy a beautiful bouquet for a special occasion or send a monthly arrangement for $45 a month.