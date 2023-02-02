Helena Bonham Carter Doesn't Think The Crown Should Continue Into Present Day

Tired is the head that wore the crown.
While it's been over two years since Helena Bonham Carter was last seen as Princess Margaret in The Crown, she's still entitled to her opinions on the Netflix period piece. The actress recently discussed creator Peter Morgan's drama coming to an end, admitting she "should be careful" about how she answered questions regarding its season six timeline.
"I don't think they should carry on, actually," she revealed to The Guardian on Jan. 29. "I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started, it was a historic drama and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."
While The Crown was previously confirmed to be ending after five seasons, Netflix infamously reversed its decision in 2020 and ordered a sixth and final season, as was originally planned. Season five only just recently debuted in November 2022.
The Nolly actress also explained how she got into character as the Countess of Snowdon for her two-season arc on The Crown (She portrayed Princess Margaret during seasons three and four in 2019 and 2020, while Vanessa Kirby handled seasons one and two in 2016 and 2017 and, more recently, Lesley Manville starred in the role in season five).
"The real Margaret didn't mind about being No. 2, but she did mind being really short," Bonham Carter claimed. "She was just 5-ft., so there was something in her posture to maximize every little millimeter: she had her car seat elevated so she could be seen. And a lot of it was the need not to be overlooked, probably prompted by her great-grandmother saying something about the fact that she was tiny. And that scarred her. It's funny what we carry—a complex that can govern all our behavior."
After its series premiere began depicting Queen Elizabeth II's life in 1947, the fifth season got as far as 1997. At this point, only Morgan himself truly knows where season six might head.
All five seasons of The Crown are currently available to stream in all their glory on Netflix. Check out everything we know about season six, below: