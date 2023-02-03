Every Photo From Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's NSFW Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Watch : Nikki Bella's Bachelor Party SURPRISE for Artem

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella certainly know how to throw a party.

The twin sisters teamed up to throw Nikki and soon-to-be-husband Artem Chigvintsev the ultimate joint bachelor/bachelorette party on the Feb. 2 episode of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. But according to Nikki, their wild weekend could have almost been entirely different if Artem and his best man Gleb Savchenko were in charge.

"Artem and Gleb thought a perfect bachelor/bachelorette party weekend would be to go fishing and then cook together, do a cooking class, I think it was, and then do a CrossFit class," Nikki said in a confessional. "I was like, 'Okay, no one's gonna show up to be bored to death,' I mean, beyond, so I knew Brie had to step in."

And Brie stepped up to the plate, as she booked everything from a gorgeous house for the group to stay at to a Hollywood club party and more. Not to mention, the Total Bellas alum picked out some pretty NSFW decorations and games, including "a pool party where we'll be bobbing for dildos," as Brie explained in a confessional.