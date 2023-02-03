Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Officially Dating

This is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical alum and the baseball player are engaged after more than two years of dating, multiple outlets report.

While the couple has yet to confirm the news, in recent days, Vanessa, 34, shared a loved up photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "I'll stop the world and melt with you."

The pair first sparked dating rumors back in November 2020, after being spotted on date in Los Angeles.

"They had a romantic dinner outside under the stars," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "Vanessa was giddy with laughter. She was looking over at Cole and couldn't contain her smile."

And when the new year came, the two rang it in together—and then went Instagram official by Valentine's Day. "It's you, it's me, it's us," Vanessa captioned the Feb. 14 snapshot of the two kissing.

Finally, in April, the athlete gave fans a rare peek into their romance.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," the 26-year-old revealed to KDKA during spring training. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."