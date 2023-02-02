I Never Go Anywhere Without This Under $20, Travel-Friendly & Multi-Purpose Makeup Palette

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Allow me to introduce you to the most convenient makeup product that I own: The Morphe 2 Quad Goals Multi-Palette.

If you love makeup products that are multi-purpose— and, let's be honest, who doesn't?— you need this Morphe eyes, lips and lid palette. This easy-to-use stack of powders and cream formulas can be applied to the skin with brushes or your fingertips. The tinted lip balm glides on seamlessly and looks so glistening, while the eyes and cheeks powders are lightweight and shimmering. To complete the stack, you have a dewy balm that you can put all over your face for a disco ball-like shine. It's a compact makeup palette that you can easily throw in your shoulder bag, tote bag or on-the-go makeup bag, and use to touch up your makeup throughout the day and night.

One Ulta reviewer shares, "I've never used or bought these bento-style makeup items before but the peach one looked so pretty, I decided to pick it up. Color me impressed. This is a solid, travel-friendly, natural-looking product that will fit well in your bag."

Another reviewer explains, "Love the convenience and price point of this stack for on the go! I purchased the shade oh-so-nude and was pleasantly surprised by the colors in person. I have fair skin, neutral undertones, with brown eyes and dark hair. The eyeshadow alone was a little too shimmery for me on its own but it does give that trendy "glossy" eye look. The cheek color was a little powdery but the color is beautiful and subtle. I LOVE the balm to just add something to the lips. The highlight is very subtle too and gives the skin a natural glow. I will definitely purchase other shades!"

