Are the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC Planning a Stadium Tour Together? Lance Bass Says…

The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC performing together? Well, that would be larger than life!

If you're a fan of '90s music, chances are you grew up begging boy bands to quit playing games with your heart, while also never wanting to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to your favorites.

So, naturally, as *NSYNC's Lance Bass goes back in time to interview his musical peers in the new iHeartRadio podcast Frosted Tips, a common question has come up: Would his band team up with BSB for a concert tour?

"It's fun to think about," Lance told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would say to fans don't give too much hope into it. It would take a lot to convince some of the guys to do something like that."

Perhaps needing the largest push is Justin Timberlake, who left the band for a solo career in 2002. Noting that "a lot of the guys are very purist and think *NSYNC is only these five guys," Lance said that without Justin, "it just doesn't seem right. A lot of convincing needs to happen in order for that to work. But I mean, never say never. Who knows."