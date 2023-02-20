Are the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC Planning a Stadium Tour Together? Lance Bass Says…

The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC performing together? Well, that would be larger than life!
If you're a fan of '90s music, chances are you grew up begging boy bands to quit playing games with your heart, while also never wanting to say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to your favorites.
So, naturally, as *NSYNC's Lance Bass goes back in time to interview his musical peers in the new iHeartRadio podcast Frosted Tips, a common question has come up: Would his band team up with BSB for a concert tour?
"It's fun to think about," Lance told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I would say to fans don't give too much hope into it. It would take a lot to convince some of the guys to do something like that."
Perhaps needing the largest push is Justin Timberlake, who left the band for a solo career in 2002. Noting that "a lot of the guys are very purist and think *NSYNC is only these five guys," Lance said that without Justin, "it just doesn't seem right. A lot of convincing needs to happen in order for that to work. But I mean, never say never. Who knows."
For now, Lance said "there are no talks" happening. Instead, he chooses to focus on all of the fond memories of singing alongside Justin, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick at major events like the 2002 Grammys and the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show.
"Performing live with those guys is the best thing ever," he said. "I love being on that stage. I've always hated being a solo guy."
So, perhaps it's only fitting that Lance asked his husband Michael Turchin to join him on the Frosted Tips podcast. In addition to interviewing the biggest boy band members, the duo will help listeners navigate the ups and downs of parenting, marriage and everything in between.
"I think it's boring just doing something by yourself," Lance said. "I could never be a solo artist. Joining those four guys on the stage is just my favorite thing in the world. I love that and being able to see the fans and the reaction, it's something you can't describe."
More than 20 years after *NSYNC released their fourth and final studio album, Lance, 43, is thrilled to learn a younger generation is discovering the band's hits through platforms like TikTok. And there's an unexpected benefit to the group having ended things on a high note.
"When people think *NSYNC, they still think of me as like a 22-year-old kid," he joked. "I think we'll forever be young."