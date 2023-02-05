Inside the Turmoil of Whitney Houston’s Shocking Death

Watch : Remembering Whitney Houston 11 Years Later: E! News Rewind

When Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael referred to the Beverly Hilton as "the hotel that killed Whitney Houston," attendees were still rustling around to get to their seats. Many in the room may have missed it in the moment, even though it resonated loud and clear on TV.

So the fallout occurred outside the venue.

"The Whitney Houston Estate is disappointed in the joke," a rep for the late singer's sister-in-law Pat Houston told TMZ after the show, "and felt it was in poor taste."

Because, even approaching 11 years since Whitney's sudden death on Feb. 11, 2012, it's still too soon for fans and protectors of the revered artist's legacy to consider what happened that day anything other than heartbreaking.

On the final day of her life, Whitney seemed to be looking forward to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala that was to be held that night at the Beverly Hilton—where she was also staying, in Room 434, under her grandmother's name, Elizabeth Collins.