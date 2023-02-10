Why These TikTok Recipes Are Perfect for a Casual Valentine’s Day Date

No reservations? No problem.
With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we know that sometimes snagging a table or enjoying a night out may not always be in the cards. That said, there is a perfect solution: a casual but well-thought out date night in.
And if you truly want to be seen as the world's greatest chef (which can be the gift that keeps on giving), not to worry, we've rounded up a delicious range of recipes for you to have right at your fingertips. In fact, these dishes have already been a hit with millions of users on TikTok.
In celebration of the romantic holiday, we've listed quite a few easy-to-make meals from the social media platform—fourteen to be exact—which include everything from the perfect breakfast dishes to mouth-watering dinners, desserts and even drinks! And we know what you're thinking: Yes, there are keto and vegan-friendly options included, too.
But enough from us. Read on for all the appetizing recipes:
Cheese Pour Cauliflower: This recipe not only makes for a delicious keto dish, but as Abby—also known on TikTok as @houseofketo—noted, it's a simple yet "life-changing" take on the veggie. Aside from an oven, all you need for this roasted cauliflower are just a few ingredients including avocado oil, heavy cream and a couple of seasonings. For the full recipe, look no further than here.
Crispy Pesto Eggs: Nothing says sunny side up quite like starting your day with the perfect twist on a classic but simple breakfast dish: Eggs. As for this morning treat shared by @tasty_healthyrecipes, all that's need a dab of pesto, two eggs, some butter and a slice or two sourdough bread to complete the meal. Start your day off right by following the step-by-step recipe here.
Sweet Rose Pull Apart Bread Rolls: We honestly cannot think of a more appropriate dish for this holiday than this one just by the name alone. Known for her delectable cooking videos that have often gone viral, Miriam, also known by her TikTok username @mxriyum, has come up with the perfect sweet treat for an appetizer.
Her sweet pull-apart bread will take a little over an hour (including resting time for the dough) but you can't rush perfection, after all. And if you're wondering about exact measurements, head over here for the detailed recipe and instructions.
Turkey Skillet Pot Pie: A flavorful twist on a classic favorite, @chefdarthur—as seen on the Real Housewives of Potomac—has just the magic (included here) for all pot-pie lovers in need of a fix.
Lemon Bae Salmon Pasta: This succulent pasta recipe, curated by Matt Price also known as TikTok user @_mrmakeithappen_, promises to take seafood to a whole new level. Aside from fresh salmon, there's only a few other ingredients needed to make dreams come true as seen in his video (filmed and edited by Waltron Moody and made by Make It Happen Media) including broccolini, a little lemon and fresh garlic.
For the full breakdown, make your way to his page over here.
Birria Tacos: If you're searching high and low for one of the best but hearty recipes for tacos, look no further than @saltycocina's recipe for Birria Tacos. Her detailed breakdown (as you can check out here) of composing the dish will make you feel like the at the top of a cooking class.
Lobster Mac & Cheese: Looking for another pasta dish that's guaranteed to impress? Not to worry, @thekitchenista's recipe is one that will elevate the classic mac-and-cheese favorite. For instance, did you know that you can infuse the sauces with lobster flavor by steeping them in milk? But there are more pro tips where that came from, as she breaks it down here.
Creamy Tuscan Chicken: A blend of chicken, sundried tomato oil and spinach? Count us in. This easy-to-follow recipe, courtesy of @biteswithbecs, has over 1 million likes on TikTok to date—and with good reason. Her Creamy Tuscan Chicken is what dreams are made of, as you can also find out by clicking right here.
Crispy Smashed Potatoes: We know exactly what you're thinking: Is it really considered a full meal if there aren't any sides that are just as juicy? But no sweat, since we have the perfect solution that also happens to be a vegan one: Crispy Smashed Potatoes.
As TikToker @darlene_octavia—whose page is dedicated to vegan options—noted, her tasty take on the potatoes is not just as good as any mashed version, but also easier to make, as seen here.
Cilantro Lime Rice: Another side dish guaranteed to be one you'll be thinking about long after your date night is over? This cilantro lime rice recipe, courtesy of @foodgirlmel, is one that only involves a few ingredients but is packed with flavor. As one follower noted, this rice is "phenomenal."
Crème Brulee: Yes, sweet tooth aficionados: We, of course, included dessert recipes that serve as the cherry on top of the perfect date. Take for instance, this crème brulee recipe shared by @kellyscleankitchen—and that has garnered over 800,000 likes—will have your taste buds reeling.
No Bake Biscoff Cheesecake: No desire to bake but still want to include a dessert? No problem. TikTok account @breakorbake has the most delightful (and easy!) recipe for a delectable cheesecake right here.
Raspberry Crush Cocktail: TikToker @bevsbybeverly created this Raspberry-themed dream cocktail as a part of her Valentine's Day cocktail series, so it's safe to say that it serves as the perfect drink to along with your meal.
Strawberry Mojito Mocktail: When it comes to mocktails, @cocktails has you all covered. Their recipe for a strawberry mojito is pretty straightforward: A little strawberry syrup, brown sugar and mint will go a long day this Valentine's Day.