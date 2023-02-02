Kylie Jenner Shares New Footage of Son Aire in Sweet Birthday Post

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Kylie Jenner's precious birthday tribute to her son may leave you floating on air.

The Kardashians star celebrated Aire's first birthday Feb. 2 by sharing an adorable video to Instagram. Set to Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine," the post featured never-before-seen footage of Kylie and Aire, including clips of them visiting the beach, playing on the swings, sharing sweet cuddles and him smiling in his car seat.

They weren't the only ones in the video, either. His sister Stormi Webster, 5, also made a cute cameo.

"AIRE. y son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you," Kylie captioned the post. "You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you."

The video offered a rare glimpse into Aire's first year. After Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their son in February 2022, they kept much of his identity private—including concealing his face in photos. And after Kylie announced in March that they were changing his original name Wolf, she didn't disclose the new moniker for another 10 months.

But the big reveal came in January 2023 when she reintroduced her son as Aire and posted the first photos of his face to Instagram.