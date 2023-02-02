We Have Megan Mullally to Thank for Nick Offerman's Last of Us Role

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

The Last of Us fans have Megan Mullally to thank for reducing them to puddles.

During the Jan. 29 episode of the HBO apocalypse drama, Megan's husband Nick Offerman gave a moving performance as survivalist Bill, which left viewers emotionally wrecked.

As it turns out, Megan was the catalyst for getting the project on Nick's radar after he had been courted by The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin.

"He sent me the script and I didn't have time on the calendar to say ‘yes' to this job and my incredible goddess of a wife read it and she said, ‘You're going to Calgary, buddy,'" Nick revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Feb. 1. "'Have fun, you have to do this.'"

Nick told host Jimmy Kimmel that he was still trying to soak in all of the praise and congratulatory message surrounding his performance, saying, "It's a tsunami of wonderful, generous plaudits."