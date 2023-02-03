John Legend's Skincare Line Loved01 Is Finally Here to Save Your Winter Skin

We interviewed John Legend because we think you'll like his picks. Loved01 is John's brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

John Legend's creativity knows no bounds. The singer-songwriter is taking a leap into the beauty industry with his newly launched skincare line, Loved01, with a specific objective to deliver nourishing and revitalizing self-care products for melanin-rich skin. In collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Naana Boakye, Loved01 products are crafted with plant-derived oils that are tailored towards the self-care needs and skin concerns for people of color, from dryness to hyperpigmentation.

"Far too often, those skin types are ignored, understudied or under-researched when it comes to developing and formulating skincare products," John shares with E!. "And so, we all felt that was a gap that needed to be addressed and that we could create a new product whose mission was to address that gap and to do it in a way that was really accessible and affordable for people."

John continued to chat about the new skincare line, talking everything from Loved01's mission, his adorable campaign with daughter Luna and son Miles and wife Chrissy Teigen's favorite product in the personal care line.

"The whole ethos behind Loved01 is not just self-care and self-love but also sharing that ritual with the people you love," he says. "Not only are we formulating our products with melanin-rich skin in mind, not only are we creating products that are beautiful, that will help you deeply care for yourself, but we want to make it affordable so you can buy it at your local CVS or Walmart for $10 or $15."

When it comes to his own loved ones, John shares that Chrissy loves the exfoliating cleanser. "It's really gentle and has bamboo as our exfoliant in it. And it's very natural and doesn't feel too harsh on your skin. We started using it when we were on vacation during the holidays, and she loved how smooth and gentle the exfoliator was. It's bamboo, it doesn't strip your skin too much, it still keeps it smooth and moisturized, it leaves you feeling silky smooth... she loves it and I love it, too."

Aside from the exfoliating cleanser, the unisex self-care line has a shaving cream, face and body wash, moisturizer and more that are currently available on Loved01's website and at CVS locations nationwide, and will launch at Walmart in March.

"It's for everybody!" John exclaims. "And all our products are for everyone and we focus on moisture because we know that darker skin tones lose moisture more quickly. But everyone needs to moisturize. Everyone needs products that feel good and smell good and all that good stuff. We're excited for everybody to try it."