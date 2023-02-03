The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Marc Anthony and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Leave it to Maluma and Marc Anthony to kick off Grammys weekend in style.
As the countdown to music's biggest night continues, the Latin music superstars are starting the party early by releasing a new collaboration titled "La Fórmula."
"There's no formula for me to forget your kisses / Nor an equation whose result takes me there," Maluma and Marc sing in Spanish over tropical melodies. "Even if I add or multiply, it's always subtract / Since you left me, just please don't go too far."
These two aren't the only artists turning up the heat this weekend. From Wiz Khalfia to Rosie McClellan, see our best new music picks below.
DVBBS feat. Wiz Khalifa, UrFavxBoyfriend and GoldSoul—"Sh Sh Sh (Hit That)"
The Canadian brothers keep showcasing their creativity by breaking genre barriers with their new single. With a mix of bass and hip hop sounds, DVBBS's latest release is part of a growing trend of TikTok mashups that are too catchy to resist.
Maluma and Marc Anthony—"La Fórmula"
Featuring exquisite salsa with extraordinary vocals, bittersweet lyrics and an irresistible rhythm, this collaboration will have you dancing all weekend long.
Rosie McClelland—"Hurt So Good"
One of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's most beloved guests is kicking off the month with a brand-new song dedicated to her pregnant cousin Sophia Grace. "I'm hoping to sing it to her when she first goes into labor," Rosie said. "It's the perfect song to acknowledge that while it's going to hurt, it's also going to be so good!"
LOCASH—"Three Favorite Colors"
It may only be February, but country music's feel-good duo will have you ready for summer and the Fourth of July with this patriotic track. "I got three favorite colors / Not just one, not just two," LOCASH sings. "I got three favorite letters and let me spell them out for you."
Dylan Conrique—"Gatekeeper"
The singer-songwriter reflects on growing up and moving out for the first time in her new song. After leaving the home that raised her, Dylan describes the drive of wanting to become the artist she's meant to be. "And you can't stop the changing / That everybody's making," she sings. "I'll only get weaker if you stop me gеtting older / You can't be the gatеkeeper."
John Oates—"Disconnected"
While fans may know him as one half of Hall & Oates, John is ready to showcase another side of himself with a new solo project. "There are always times in our lives when we all feel 'Disconnected' from some thing or someone emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above," he said about his new song. "But the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find a way to pull it all back together."
Hank Ruff—"Whiskey Always Wins"
In his first new song in nearly a year, the rising country artist kicks off the weekend with a tribute to his drink of choice. "I love this song because I think it is exactly where I want my music to be sonically," Hank said. "It is country to the bone, but still has a little rock edge and mainstream appeal. I love the prominence of the steel guitar, and I love the writing in the song. It's fun, witty, and catchy."
Happy listening!