The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Marc Anthony and More New Music Musts

Leave it to Maluma and Marc Anthony to kick off Grammys weekend in style.

As the countdown to music's biggest night continues, the Latin music superstars are starting the party early by releasing a new collaboration titled "La Fórmula."

"There's no formula for me to forget your kisses / Nor an equation whose result takes me there," Maluma and Marc sing in Spanish over tropical melodies. "Even if I add or multiply, it's always subtract / Since you left me, just please don't go too far."