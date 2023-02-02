Stranger Things Writers Shut Down Millie Bobby Brown Spinoff Rumor

The only person to know the truth about the spinoff? Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.

The actor recently revealed how the Duffer Brothers reacted to his correct pitch for a spinoff. "We were on set filming Stranger Things four and we were all joking like, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years,'" he said on a Jan. 11 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "We're all going to be fat and old and being like ‘Eleven, where are you?' You know, that kind of thing.'"

"I was like, ‘Oh, but if you guys are actually going to do a spinoff, it should be this," he continued. "I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Can we talk to you for a second?'"

As Finn recalled, the showrunners pulled him aside and said, "'That is the idea. Who told you?'"

"I was like, ‘No one,'" he shared. "They were like, ‘What do you mean, you just came up with it?' I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to kind of expand.'"