Stranger Things Writers Shut Down Millie Bobby Brown Spinoff Rumor

As Eleven previously said, "Friends don't lie."
Which explains why the official Twitter account for the writers' room of Stranger Things shut down a rumor that Millie Bobby Brown was slated to star in an unnamed spinoff. After a Feb. 1 report claimed that the previously announced Stranger Things spinoff will center on Hawkins' telekinetic heroine, the writers simply responded on Twitter, "Not true."
This isn't the first time that the minds behind Stranger Things have had to shut down speculation about the spinoff, which was first teased in February 2022. In fact, creators Matt and Ross Duffer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July that their next series will be "very different" from the Netflix hit.
"I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there's gonna be a Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) spinoff or that it's another number," Matt said at the time. "That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that."
The only person to know the truth about the spinoff? Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard.
The actor recently revealed how the Duffer Brothers reacted to his correct pitch for a spinoff. "We were on set filming Stranger Things four and we were all joking like, 'Oh they're all going to have us back in 20 years,'" he said on a Jan. 11 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "We're all going to be fat and old and being like ‘Eleven, where are you?' You know, that kind of thing.'"
"I was like, ‘Oh, but if you guys are actually going to do a spinoff, it should be this," he continued. "I said it and the Duffers looked at each other and looked at me and they were like, ‘Can we talk to you for a second?'"
As Finn recalled, the showrunners pulled him aside and said, "'That is the idea. Who told you?'"
"I was like, ‘No one,'" he shared. "They were like, ‘What do you mean, you just came up with it?' I was like, ‘Well, no, I just thought that that would be a cool way to kind of expand.'"
Understandably, the Duffer Brothers swore Finn to secrecy.
While details about the spinoff are locked down more than Hawkins Laboratory, we do have some updates to share about Stranger Things' fifth and final season. Keep reading: