Quavo Honors Late Nephew Takeoff in Heartbreaking 2023 Grammys Tribute

Watch : Cardi B & Quavo Share Heartfelt Tributes to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff

Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff three months after his death.

The Migos rapper honored his late nephew and bandmate during the in memoriam segment of the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. Joined by the Maverick City Music gospel choir—they were nominated for four awards at the ceremony—Quavo delivered a moving rendition of his song "Without Me."

"Tears rollin' down my eyes / Can't tell you how many times I cried," the 31-year-old rapped in front of an empty microphone stand adorned with Takeoff's chain. "Days ain't the same without you / I don't know if I'm the same without you."

Quavo released the track in January as tribute to Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside of a Houston bowling and billiards club on Nov. 1.

During the Grammys in memoriam segment, Kacey Musgraves also took the stage to perform a cover of "Coal Miner's Daughter" as a tribute to late country singer Loretta Lynn. Meanwhile, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt sang "Songbird" to honor Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79.