Law & Order's Odelya Halevi Compares Benson and Stabler to This Iconic TV Couple

Fans of the Law & Order franchise have waited years for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to get together.

And after the two nearly shared a kiss on the Jan. 26 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, it looks like fans will still have to wait a bit longer to see "Bensler" begin a romantic relationship. As Law & Order star Odelya Halevi sees it, the former partners share similarities with another iconic friends-turned-lovers TV duo.

The actress—who plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on the NBC crime drama—said in an exclusive interview with E! News, "It might be another Ross and Rachel case, that will-they-or-won't-they," alluding to David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's characters from the beloved sitcom Friends.

But when it comes to whether she thinks "Bensler" will end up together down the line, Odelya said, "I think that is more of a question for the writers," adding, "I know that that's what the fans want, and as a huge fan myself, one can only for hope for."