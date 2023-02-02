Law & Order's Odelya Halevi Compares Benson and Stabler to This Iconic TV Couple

Fans of the Law & Order franchise have waited years for Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to get together.
And after the two nearly shared a kiss on the Jan. 26 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, it looks like fans will still have to wait a bit longer to see "Bensler" begin a romantic relationship. As Law & Order star Odelya Halevi sees it, the former partners share similarities with another iconic friends-turned-lovers TV duo.
The actress—who plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on the NBC crime drama—said in an exclusive interview with E! News, "It might be another Ross and Rachel case, that will-they-or-won't-they," alluding to David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's characters from the beloved sitcom Friends.
But when it comes to whether she thinks "Bensler" will end up together down the line, Odelya said, "I think that is more of a question for the writers," adding, "I know that that's what the fans want, and as a huge fan myself, one can only for hope for."
Perhaps Maroun can help bring the two together, as Odelya revealed she'd love to work with Mariska and Christopher again after collaborating with them on Law & Order's massive three-show crossover event in September 2022.
"I've learned so much from the both of them. They're both amazing. I hope I get to do it again," the 33-year-old shared. As for whether she'd like to see Maroun pop up on SVU or Organized Crime, she noted, "I think I'd pick SVU, just because I already had that connection with Mariska."
Much like Benson and Stabler, Maroun has a partner of her own in fellow ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), whom Odelya says is "very supportive" of her character.
"I think from the first episode till this episode, there is the chemistry between the both of them, it's really growing," she continued, "and he's really getting to know Samantha more and more and not afraid to speak up and put her in her place."
With the help of Sam Waterston's District Attorney Jack McCoy, the two will team up for a brand-new case on this week's episode of Law & Order. And without giving away what's in store, Odelya teased, "In this episode, Price and Maroun uncover a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church."
Catch the new episode of Law & Order tonight, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)