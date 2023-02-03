This Guide to Beyoncé's Grammy History Is Proof She Runs the World

Watch : Beyonce ANNOUNCES Renaissance World Tour

The Grammy voters have long been crazy in love with Beyoncé.

At the Recording Academy's 2023 Grammy Awards Feb. 5, the pop star will is nominated for a whopping nine honors for her seventh studio album Renaissance, including Record of the Year, competing against the likes of Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and ABBA.

Beyoncé now ties husband Jay-Z, who is also a 2023 nominee, as the artist who has been nominated for the largest number of Grammy nominations in history—with 88 in total.

And that's not all, as Beyoncé is already the female artist with the most wins after taking home 28 Grammys.

The singer won her first two Grammys in 2001 when group Destiny's Child picked up Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their hit single "Say My Name."

Beyoncé has in the past performed at the Grammys, including with Jay-Z, and also made it a full family affair, bringing along her and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and taking the stage while pregnant with twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, now 5.