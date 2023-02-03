This Guide to Beyoncé's Grammy History Is Proof She Runs the World

Beyoncé recently tied husband Jay-Z to become the most nominated artist in Grammys history. Ahead of the 2023 ceremony, for which she received nine nods, look back at her Grammy history.

The Grammy voters have long been crazy in love with Beyoncé.

At the Recording Academy's 2023 Grammy Awards Feb. 5, the pop star will is nominated for a whopping nine honors for her seventh studio album Renaissance, including Record of the Year, competing against the likes of Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Doja CatHarry Styles and ABBA.

Beyoncé now ties husband Jay-Z, who is also a 2023 nominee, as the artist who has been nominated for the largest number of Grammy nominations in history—with 88 in total.

And that's not all, as Beyoncé is already the female artist with the most wins after taking home 28 Grammys.

The singer won her first two Grammys in 2001 when group Destiny's Child picked up Song of the Year and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for their hit single "Say My Name."

Beyoncé has in the past performed at the Grammys, including with Jay-Z, and also made it a full family affair, bringing along her and Jay-Z's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, and taking the stage while pregnant with twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter, now 5.

photos
When the Beyhive Defends Beyoncé

The 2023 Grammys will take place weeks after Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years, in Dubai, and three months before Beyoncé is set to embark on her Renaissance World Tour—her first solo tour in six years. The performances will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and conclude Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

Find out more info about Beyoncé's extensive Grammy history below:

Kirby Lee/WireImage
2000: Grammy Destiny

2000 marked Beyoncé's first-ever time at the Grammy Awards as part of Destiny's Child, which then included Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. The group was recognized with two first-time nominations, but they went home without any Grammy gold. 

David McNew/Newsmakers
2001: First Grammy Gold

This time as trio, Destiny's Child returned to the Grammy Awards the following year, serving now-iconic matching looks. The group was up for five awards and went home with two statues. 

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2004: A Night with a Prince

For her solo debut at the Grammys, Beyoncé joined Prince on stage for an electric duet as they performed a medley of his hits together. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
2004: Beyoncé Shines

Growing her Grammy Award collection, Beyoncé went home with five statues after being nominated in six categories as a solo artist.  

KMazur/WireImage
2007: Listen Up

In addition to being up for an award in four categories—and winning Best Contemporary R&B Album—the Dreamgirls star also took the audience's breath away with a performance of her hit song from the film, "Listen." 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
2008: Two Proud Marys

Once again a nominee—this time in three categories—Beyoncé made Grammy history as one half of an unforgettable performance of "Proud Mary" with Tina Turner.

Getty
2010: Wins for Sasha Fierce

One of Beyoncé's biggest nights at the Grammys came in 2010 when she went home with six statues—her most to date for one show. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2014: Steaming Up the Grammys

On the heels of her surprise fifth album, Beyoncé, the star and her husband Jay-Z kicked off the 2014 Grammys with an unforgettably sexy performance of their collaboration, "Drunk in Love." The following year, the couple won two Grammy Awards for the song. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2017: Double Duty

If you were to deem any year in Grammys history as Beyoncé's year, 2017 was it. Following the release of her iconic album, Lemonade, in 2016, the singer garnered a whopping nine nominations. The star, who was also pregnant at the time with twins Rumi and Sir, ultimately won in two categories—Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. She also pulled double duty as a performer that night, delivering a stunning medley of songs from her hit record. To top things off, she was on the receiving end of praise from Adele, who basically used her acceptance speeches for Record of the Year and Album of the Year to fangirl over Queen Bey. 

Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images
2018: The Carter Family

If you ever wanted to see Grammy royalty, look no further than this 2018 appearance from Beyoncé, Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2021: No. 1 Most Nominated Female Artist

Beyoncé was not only a winner at the 2021 Grammys, but also a history maker. Thanks to her four wins during the show, she's now the most awarded woman artist in Grammy history.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
2022: Tying With Jay-Z

In November 2022, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys for the 2023 awards, which means she ties with her husband as the artist with the most Grammy nominations in history with 88 nods. She previously was the most nominated woman in Grammy history.

