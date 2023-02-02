Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch the Revamped Season 10 Intro

Watch : Katie Maloney on Filming Vanderpump Rules Amid Tom Schwartz Divorce

Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits.

Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable update puts Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's latest business venture front and center as the BFFs cheers inside their recently opened L.A. bar and eatery Schwartz & Sandy's.

The credits then flash over to their other hot spot TomTom—which they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump—in West Hollywood where Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney raise a glass to their new season.

Finally, the video heads down the street past Pump before ending at the restaurant that started it all—SUR Lounge—where Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are inside by the bar and Lisa is sitting at a dinner table with a glass of pink rosé.

The new VPR opening credits come just a few weeks after the explosive season 10 trailer, which teased tons of drama between exes Schwartz and Katie following their divorce last year.