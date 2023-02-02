Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch the Revamped Season 10 Intro

Vanderpump Rules introduces a new bar in the Bravo series' new main titles. See the cast say cheers to season 10 before the Feb. 8 premiere.

Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits.

Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable update puts Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's latest business venture front and center as the BFFs cheers inside their recently opened L.A. bar and eatery Schwartz & Sandy's.

The credits then flash over to their other hot spot TomTom—which they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump—in West Hollywood where Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney raise a glass to their new season.

Finally, the video heads down the street past Pump before ending at the restaurant that started it all—SUR Lounge—where Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are inside by the bar and Lisa is sitting at a dinner table with a glass of pink rosé.

The new VPR opening credits come just a few weeks after the explosive season 10 trailer, which teased tons of drama between exes Schwartz and Katie following their divorce last year.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Cast Photos

"I never had hatred for you and now I do," a furious Katie tells Schwartz after he and Raquel are caught making out during Scheana's August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."

The stress of opening Schwartz & Sandy's also takes a toll on Schwartz, as he admits, "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."

In October, Raquel opened up about becoming more than just friends with Schwartz, exclusively telling E! News at BravoCon 2022, "Tom and I are friends and you'll see our flirty friendship play out this season."

Schwartz echoed his co-star, "Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."

Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for everything you need to know before the new season.

Instagram
Filming Starts

Lala Kent shared an Instagram Story on July 13 revealing that filming had officially begun for Vanderpump Rules season 10. Cameras were also rolling at the grand opening of Schwartz and Sandy's. 

Instagram
New Bar, New Problems

Speaking of Schwartz and Sandy's...the new bar recently opened for business! Tom Sandoval told E! News as much in June, and he and Schwartz hosted the bar's grand opening party on July 19, meaning the Toms' new watering hole—and all of the drama that's sure to come with it—will definitely be featured on the upcoming season of VPR.

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The Bubbas Are Broken Up

Katie Maloney's divorce from ex-husband Tom Schwartz is sure to be a hot topic this season, and it sounds like she's not going to shy away from talking about it. "I feel like Tom and I, we've always been very, very open with our relationship—the good and the bad—on the show," she said on her You're Gonna Love Me podcast July. "And it's never easy. I don't look forward to airing it. But I'd rather be honest than try to manipulate or cover up or paint it in a different light, or anything like that."

Instagram
Two Tiny Cast Members Will Make Their Debut

No more Vanderbumps here! Lala and Scheana Shay have both welcomed their first children—Lala, a daughter named Ocean and Scheana, a daughter named Summer—since Vanderpump Rules last aired, meaning they're embarking on an entirely new filming process. 

Instagram
Post-Divorce Dating

Katie revealed back in May that she had already been on at least one date since splitting from Tom, meaning viewers will likely get to see her explore being single for the first time ever on the show. Tom, meanwhile, was less eager to rejoin the dating world—he admitted to being "horrified at the prospect" back in April—though that could easily change. 

Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
Give Them (Single) Lala

As is the case with Katie, Vanderpump Rules hasn't seen a single Lala in a while. However, now that she and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett have been split for nearly a year and a half, she's ready to jump back into the dating pool—even if it means running "full background checks" on her potential suitors, Lala said in an Amazon Live stream in February. "I now have a P.I. guy who I just randomly send people to," she revealed. "And I'm like, 'Hey, before I go anywhere with this person, I'm going to need to know his story.' [I'm] damaged I guess. Who knows? I'm not doing what I did back then."

Getty images
Katie and Ariana's Sandwich Shop Is in the Works

In June, Katie gave an update on the sandwich shop she and Ariana Madix plan to open together. "We've just been working with a consulting group who are amazing and brilliant and have opened up places of their own and worked with some amazing clients around L.A.," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. "And we spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept. It's called Something About Her, but it's going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine, and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well depending on the space we can get."

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A New Relationship for James

James Kennedy and his new girlfriend Ally Lewber made their red carpet debut in March and appear to still be going strong. In fact, Ally officially joined season 10 as a full-time cast member.

Instagram / James Kennedy
Raquel's Nerves Are Setting In

Even if Ally doesn't film with James, his ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss admitted that filming with her ex is going to be a tad bit awkward. "It's going to be a different dynamic this time," she said in July, "and we haven't hung out since the breakup, so it's definitely going to be a different kind of situation than I'm used to."

Instagram
Fresh Friendships

Raquel has other reasons to be excited for season 10, though. As she told Scheana on her podcast in July, "I've gotten really close to you and Ariana, Brock [Davies] and Sandoval and even Schwartz, so it's gonna be less stressful in that way because I feel like I have genuine friendships, which is going to be fun to film."

Instagram
A Group Divided?

That said, don't count out lots of drama to come. Raquel told Page Six that Katie's split from Tom has changed the dynamic in their friend group, but Katie clapped back on that claim in June, writing in an Instagram comment, "We literally told them there's no sides to pick. I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever."

Getty Images
Shifting Alliances

Katie and Tom may not want their friends to have to choose between them, but Lala is adamant that anyone who chooses to associate with her ex is not someone she wants to associate with herself. As such, when Schwartz was spotted hanging out with Randall last year, "I cut him out," Lala said on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm not the type of person to say, like, 'You have to pick a side,' but in this situation, if you don't pick my side or you remain Switzerland, like, I want nothing to do with you."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No Trouble in Paradise Here

Though VPR has seen more than its fair share of breakups in recent months, Sandoval assured E! News in June that he and Ariana are "going strong." 

Instagram
Scheana's Wedding Will Be Featured

Scheana and Brock Davies said "I do" on Aug. 23 in Cancun, and many of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in attendance. The destination wedding will be a major storyline on the new season.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
A Potential Plot Point

A source told E! News on Aug. 25 that Tom Schwartz and Raquel have been getting closer, which his ex Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared. 

