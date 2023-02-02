Vanderpump Rules Has Brand New Opening Credits: Watch the Revamped Season 10 Intro

Vanderpump Rules fans are going to be SUR-prised by the show's newly revamped opening credits.
Bravo released the brand new intro for the series' upcoming 10th season on Feb. 2. The most notable update puts Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's latest business venture front and center as the BFFs cheers inside their recently opened L.A. bar and eatery Schwartz & Sandy's.
The credits then flash over to their other hot spot TomTom—which they co-own with Lisa Vanderpump—in West Hollywood where Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney raise a glass to their new season.
Finally, the video heads down the street past Pump before ending at the restaurant that started it all—SUR Lounge—where Scheana Shay, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are inside by the bar and Lisa is sitting at a dinner table with a glass of pink rosé.
The new VPR opening credits come just a few weeks after the explosive season 10 trailer, which teased tons of drama between exes Schwartz and Katie following their divorce last year.
"I never had hatred for you and now I do," a furious Katie tells Schwartz after he and Raquel are caught making out during Scheana's August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser."
The stress of opening Schwartz & Sandy's also takes a toll on Schwartz, as he admits, "If it wasn't for this bar, me and Katie would still be together."
In October, Raquel opened up about becoming more than just friends with Schwartz, exclusively telling E! News at BravoCon 2022, "Tom and I are friends and you'll see our flirty friendship play out this season."
Schwartz echoed his co-star, "Yes, me and Raquel have gotten much closer. I have a great appreciation for her. I've gotten to know her, and I've gotten to see all these different facets of her personality I didn't know existed…I didn't realize how f--king funny Raquel is—and witty."
Vanderpump Rules premieres Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for everything you need to know before the new season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)