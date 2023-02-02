The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins in Surprise Ceremony

Watch : The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!

Clare Crawley has officially given out her final rose.

Less than four months after getting engaged to Ryan Dawkins, The Bachelorette star confirmed she is married with an Instagram post.

Alongside photos of herself and Ryan from their wedding day photoshoot, she wrote in the Feb. 2 post, "Mr. and Mrs. Dawkins!"

For the special ceremony, which occurred at the site of the couple's first kiss in Sacramento, Calif., Clare wore a dress from Flares Bridal. For her glam, she kept things simple and kept her hair, which sported a long white veil, in soft waves. For Ryan, he opted for a classic black suit and tie with matching sneakers.

Just a few months before her surprise wedding ceremony, Clare shared the vision for her special day. Instead of an over-the-top celebration, the 41-year-old wanted a "very intimate" event to occur sooner rather than later.

"I think I'm not getting any younger," she joked to E! News in October 2022. "And I know for a fact he's the love of my life. And whether it's in two months or whether it's in two years, I'm just happy we have each other…Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."