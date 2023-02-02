The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins in Surprise Ceremony

Clare Crawley has officially given out her final rose.
Less than four months after getting engaged to Ryan Dawkins, The Bachelorette star confirmed she is married with an Instagram post.
Alongside photos of herself and Ryan from their wedding day photoshoot, she wrote in the Feb. 2 post, "Mr. and Mrs. Dawkins!"
For the special ceremony, which occurred at the site of the couple's first kiss in Sacramento, Calif., Clare wore a dress from Flares Bridal. For her glam, she kept things simple and kept her hair, which sported a long white veil, in soft waves. For Ryan, he opted for a classic black suit and tie with matching sneakers.
Just a few months before her surprise wedding ceremony, Clare shared the vision for her special day. Instead of an over-the-top celebration, the 41-year-old wanted a "very intimate" event to occur sooner rather than later.
"I think I'm not getting any younger," she joked to E! News in October 2022. "And I know for a fact he's the love of my life. And whether it's in two months or whether it's in two years, I'm just happy we have each other…Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."
While Clare has experienced more than a few romantic moments from her time on The Bachelor in 2014 and later as ABC's Bachelorette in 2020, the hairstylist believes the proposal she received from Ryan at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas in October was the most special.
"We always laugh because we're like, ‘How can you really top a Bachelor engagement?'" she said. "And he did. He chopped it off."
Clare later revealed that she received another proposal from Ryan—this time in front of her mom, who is battling dementia and Alzheimer's.
"He proposed to me at the RiSE Festival," Clare revealed on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast in October 2022. "Then we came back to Sacramento and he—this makes me want to cry every time—he asked my mom for her blessing again and got down on a knee again and in front of my mom proposed to me again, so she can be there for it, which is super sweet."
Before meeting Ryan in 2022, Clare experienced a very public love story with Dale Moss. After meeting on The Bachelorette, the couple got engaged during the fourth episode of season 16. However, the two called it quits for good in September 2021.
While experiencing the RiSE Festival, Clare appeared to allude to past relationship drama when decorating a lantern from the event.
"I wanted to give up. But I didn't," she wrote on Instagram. "Before long, my steps became a run and my tears became belly laughs. You never know what is on the other side of those dark nights. Don't give up."
People was first to report the wedding news.