Teri Hatcher Weighs in on a Possible Desperate Housewives Reboot

Teri Hatcher told E! News all about her recent reunion with Desperate Housewives onscreen daughter Andrea Bowen more than 10 years after the ABC series came to an end.

You can take the woman out of Wisteria Lane, but you can't make her go back.

Teri Hatcher spoke to E! News at the American Heart Association's 2023 Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert at Lincoln Center in New York City where she admitted she hasn't imagined returning to Desperate Housewives for a reboot.

"I don't think there'll be a reboot," she exclusively told E! News on Feb. 1. "I think it's been a long time. We had amazing fans and I know everyone on that show is really grateful for the journey."

"It was a beautiful place to work up there," Hatcher noted. "The actual Wisteria Lane is probably one of the most amazing sets to get to work on. It's just at the top of the hill of Universal. It really overlooks the whole city. It's a gorgeous place to go."

But while she's not desperate for a revival of the ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, the actress is still close to at least two of her former co-stars. "I did just have dinner with Andrea Bowen who played my daughter," Hatcher revealed. "Her and my real daughter [Emerson Tenney], we all had dinner about three weeks ago and she's 32 years old."

"She is the most beautiful human being and still an amazing actress," she added. "And then I ran into Mark Moses a few days ago also. So, it's good."

 

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In addition to Moses and Bowen, Hatcher famously starred alongside Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan and Eva Longoria in the long-running drama.

Other famous faces at the American Heart Association event included Sheryl Crow, Rita Ora, Kyle RichardsAnika Noni Rose, Gina Gershon, Ashley Greene, Chrishell Stause, Dylan Dryer, Tisha Campbell, Phoebe Robinson, Cara Buono, Elisabeth Rohm, Melba Moore, Danielle Moné Truitt, Amanda Warren, Susan Lucci, Star Jones, Melissa Fumero and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, to name a few.

You can see some of their iconic red carpet looks, below:

—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

