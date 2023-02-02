How Kyle Richards Really Feels About Those Lisa Vanderpump RHOBH Return Rumors

Watch : Lisa Rinna Does NOT Want RHOBH Alum Lisa Vanderpump to Return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 cast could see the comeback of one of Bravo's biggest stars.

Following the departures of stars Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins, RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump fueled rumors of a possible return to the franchise after Sutton Stracke shared a selfie of the two of them in Paris on Jan. 23 during Fashion Week. But for OG star Kyle Richards, the rumors are simply just rumors.

"There was so many Housewives in Paris," Kyle exclusively told E! News at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on Feb. 1. "I know there are sparked rumors, but there was just so many Housewives, current and ex, there, that it was kind of funny. They kept bumping into each other all over the place. I was getting the text messages."

So, when it comes to how she feels about the Vanderpump Rules star potentially returning to RHOBH? Kyle simply noted, "We're good where we are now."