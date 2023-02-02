MDLLA: See Josh Flagg's Extremely Uncomfortable Reunion With Ex-Husband Bobby Boyd

Watch : Million Dollar Listing LA's Josh Flagg Gives Divorce Update

It's safe to say Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are not the friendliest of exes.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and his estranged husband are coming face-to-face for the first time since they moved out of the home they once shared in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Feb. 2 episode, and the meeting is just as uncomfortable as you'd expect.

Amid their ongoing divorce, the real estate agents are forced to reunite because of a property they previously co-listed together.

As Josh explains in the preview, "The divorce is still not final and I've only seen Bobby twice since I left him: once at the lawyers office, which was not fun, and a second time when I had to go through my home and divide up my assets. Do I want to have an open house with Bobby? No, but the seller wants us both to be there, so duty calls."

After exchanging icy hellos, a "sweating" Bobby steps into the temperature-controlled wine room to cool off. "This is not awkward," Josh sarcastically cracks.