12 Timeless Fashion Staples You'll Wear On Repeat

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Outfit repeats are always welcome here, especially since we're getting six more weeks of winter, per this Groundhog Day. Who wants to keep buying new pieces that they'll only wear once for the rest of the season?
If you don't already have the right pieces to get you through the rest of winter, we've got you covered with some timeless looks. We're talking flattering silhouettes, neutral colors and classic pieces that never go out of style. These pieces are so versatile, you'll be able to wear them anywhere and everywhere.
Scroll below for some stylish and timeless pieces that will help you craft the wardrobe of your dreams, in honor of the day that might repeat itself.
Remi x Revolve Alexa Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This faux leather biker jacket is a super chic closet staple. You can wear it on a night out, pair it with a casual outfit to add some edge or wear it over a dress for brunch.
Shrunken T-Shirt
If you don't have a white tee in your closet, you definitely need one. You can get this shrunken t-shirt from Gap that's currently on sale for $12 and style it with slouchy denim jeans, leather pants and more.
Straight High Jeans
These loose-fitted jeans are comfortable and so easy to dress up or down. The baggy jean trend is always in style, and this $40 pair ticks all the boxes.
The Boxy Oxford
This black and white boxy Oxford top from Everlane is a classic piece that you can dress up and down. For a timeless look, pair the shirt with some flattering jeans and ballet flats.
Saylor Hilaria Dress
An elevated black dress is wearable for so many occasions, whether you're going to a work event or cocktail party. This black and emerald Hilaria Dress by Saylor has a pretty metallic ribbed knit material and feather trim at the hem. The one-shoulder neckline is ultra flattering, too.
Faux-Leather Skirt
This faux-leather skirt from Mango is so chic, and it comes in both brown and black. Wear it with a blazer and bodysuit and some heeled boots for a stylish office look, or with some point-toe pumps and a fitted top for an evening look.
100% Washable Silk Slip Dress
Washable silk under $100? Yes, please! This washable silk slip dress from Quince comes in so many versatile and rich colors that are perfect for a night out or brunch with the girls. It's such an easy look to dress up or down, whether you pair the dress with heels, sneakers or platform loafers.
Trench Coat
Add an edgy twist to your typical trench coat with this knee-length leather trench. It ties at the waist for a flattering cinched look, and you can pair it with just about any outfit.
Off-The-Shoulder Rib-Knit Sweater
This light blue off-the-shoulder rib-knit sweater is so dreamy and flattering. It's one of those pieces you can dress down with a pair of light-wash denim and white sneakers, or dress up with a neutral slip skirt and some heels.
Jul Dress
This Saylor ensemble will be your new favorite mini dress. The floral, ruffled dress with beautiful long sleeves is such a pretty look, you'll reach for it over and over again.
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Everyone needs a pair of black jeans in their wardrobe. They give off a slightly more elevated look than a pair of light-wash denim jeans, and they can be dressed up with heels and a button-down shirt for a minimalist outfit that can be worn time and time again.
Textured Knit Cardigan
This light pink knit cardigan is a trendier take on a timeless piece, and you'll be reaching for it all the time. Wear it over bralettes or fitted tops and a pair of denim jeans, and you have yourself a cute and casual look that can be worn everywhere. The light beaded detailing is just another adorable added touch.
Not done shopping? Check out these 22 under $100 finds from H&M that our shopping writer thinks will sell out this month.