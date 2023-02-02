Even Bill Nye's Sister Thought Jennifer Coolidge Was Referring to Him at the Golden Globes

Watch : Bill Nye MARRIES Journalist Liza Mundy

And the award for most hilarious mix-up goes to…

If you thought Jennifer Coolidge was referring to Bill Nye instead of Bill Nighy in her Golden Globes speech, you're not alone. The Science Guy, 67, recently revealed that even his own sister got confused.

"My sister called me, my sister!" he exclusively told E! News at the seventh annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York on Feb. 1. "'You won the Golden Globe?' 'No! That's the other guy.'"

Nye did, however, once meet Nighy in New York. "He was in a play called Skylight, and I went and saw it," the famed science educator continued. "Thought it was great. And then we both ended up at the [same] restaurant, and I took a selfie with him. He's a very nice guy. And he reassured us that he pronounces his name the same way I do."

Although, Nye reiterated the two spell their last names differently. "His, I think it's Gaelic, from somewhere in the British Isles," he added. "Nye is a misspelled Danish word for 'new.' It's misspelled, but it looks good on New Year's Eve. N-Y-E, that's it."