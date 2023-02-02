That's My Jam Trailer: See the Unbelievably Star-Studded Season 2 Lineup

Watch : Inside Jimmy Fallon's EPIC "That's My Jam" SNL Reunion

As host Jimmy Fallon says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at That's My Jam season two, "Welcome to the party zone."

The hit NBC game show returns for a season full of musical mayhem on Feb. 2, right after night two of the season 23 premiere of The Voice. And if the new preview teases anything, it's that fans are in store for twice the fun this time around.

"Celebrity all-star teams will go head-to-head to battle it out in music, dance, and trivia-based games," NBC's description states, "as well as musical performances, all while playing for a charity of their choice." The season two premiere will see Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels face off against fellow music artists Jason Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger to win That's My Jam's coveted golden boom box.

This season's star-studded lineup of competitors also includes Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance the Rapper, Darren Criss, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, French Montana and Keke Palmer.