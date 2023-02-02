That's My Jam Trailer: See the Unbelievably Star-Studded Season 2 Lineup

As host Jimmy Fallon says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at That's My Jam season two, "Welcome to the party zone."
The hit NBC game show returns for a season full of musical mayhem on Feb. 2, right after night two of the season 23 premiere of The Voice. And if the new preview teases anything, it's that fans are in store for twice the fun this time around.
"Celebrity all-star teams will go head-to-head to battle it out in music, dance, and trivia-based games," NBC's description states, "as well as musical performances, all while playing for a charity of their choice." The season two premiere will see Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels face off against fellow music artists Jason Derulo and Nicole Scherzinger to win That's My Jam's coveted golden boom box.
This season's star-studded lineup of competitors also includes Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance the Rapper, Darren Criss, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Simu Liu, Joel McHale, French Montana and Keke Palmer.
And that's not all.
Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter, Diallo Riddle, Craig Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Quavo, Will.I.Am and Saweetie will also take to the That's My Jam stage throughout the season's 10 brand-new episodes.
Season two will also see the debut of several new games, including a musical charades-style game hilariously titled "Turn the Beat Around." Another new game called "Don't Fear the Speaker" will also see contestants sing a song to their partner for them to identify, only they have to replace the lyrics with ridiculous words.
The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fallon's production company, Electric Hot Dog. Jimmy also serves as an executive producer alongside Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk.
Get a sneak peek at the fun and games in store for That's My Jam season two in the full preview above.
That's My Jam season two premieres Tuesday, March 7, at 10 p.m. on NBC. Catch up on season one streaming now on Peacock.
