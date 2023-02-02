In Honor of Groundhog Day, Here Are The 11 Skincare Products I Use Again and Again and Again

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

I am a born and raised Pennsylvanian, and also someone with a fondness for nonsense. So a national holiday that revolves around an animal from the other side of my home state either seeing or not seeing his shadow, us generally counting on that as a predictor of how nature will act, and the spokespeople for the entire event being men who wear tuxedoes and top hats? Well, that's got "me" written all over it.

This year, a particular woodland animal is reported to have seen his shadow. Tradition states that six weeks of winter are to follow. Sure, that's what it says on the modern calendar already, but isn't it more fun to know for sure because of something that happened before sunrise in a town called Gobbler's Knob?

I'm off-track. The point is: It's such a good holiday that a whole movie got made about the joy of getting to experience it over and over again. (That is the plot, right?)

So, in the spirit of time loops, what feels like never-ending winter dryness, and giving us all another reason to celebrate February 2, these are the skincare products I keep returning to year-round.