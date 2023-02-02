In Honor of Groundhog Day, Here Are The 11 Skincare Products I Use Again and Again and Again

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
I am a born and raised Pennsylvanian, and also someone with a fondness for nonsense. So a national holiday that revolves around an animal from the other side of my home state either seeing or not seeing his shadow, us generally counting on that as a predictor of how nature will act, and the spokespeople for the entire event being men who wear tuxedoes and top hats? Well, that's got "me" written all over it.
This year, a particular woodland animal is reported to have seen his shadow. Tradition states that six weeks of winter are to follow. Sure, that's what it says on the modern calendar already, but isn't it more fun to know for sure because of something that happened before sunrise in a town called Gobbler's Knob?
I'm off-track. The point is: It's such a good holiday that a whole movie got made about the joy of getting to experience it over and over again. (That is the plot, right?)
So, in the spirit of time loops, what feels like never-ending winter dryness, and giving us all another reason to celebrate February 2, these are the skincare products I keep returning to year-round.
Revox Micellar Water Soothing
I never really believed the micellar water hype. Not for any reason other than I liked my makeup wipes, thank you very much, and felt no need to change my routine just for a fad. And guess what? I was wrong! I love the gentleness of this particular micellar water, and it genuinely cleanses and removes my makeup in one.
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Roller
This time of year, I suffer from particularly egregious sinus headaches. This rose quartz facial roller helps relieve the tension in my forehead, under my eyes, and along the outside of my lymph nodes (apologies for saying lymph nodes). I don't know if its the ergonomic design or the reassuring effect a repetitive motion has on me, but I've reached the point with this facial roller where I'll use it in public without a second thought.
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Crafted to cool, de-puff, and refresh the appearance of dark circles, these hydra-gel patches from Peter Thomas Roth are a treat and an everyday luxury at once.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Percent Vitamin C Brightening Serum
"Powered by 15% Vitamin C, this lightweight serum fights the look of dullness and discolorations at the source, while diminishing the signs of aging," per Sunday Riley. I apply it between cleansing and moisturizing, and its citrus scent just makes me a little extra happy each time I use it.
Clinique 7 Day Face Scrub Cream Rinse-Off Formula
I've always been hesitant to exfoliate, just generally speaking, because my skin tends toward the dry and sensitive. Once I discovered this, though, I never looked back. It's creamy, gentle, and effective; it cleanses and smooths without redness or other unwanted effects. I actually use it twice a week, instead of every seven days.
Briogeo B. Well Tea Tree Eucalyptus Clean Deodorant
I know that we've all heard mixed things about regular stick deodorants and "natural" alternatives alike, which makes it seem like there's maybe nowhere good to turn. I can only speak for myself, which is that this gel deodorant from Briogeo is aluminum-free, has a spa-like scent, and even though I do need to apply it twice a day, it's the first product for underarms that I've ever thought to describe as "enticing."
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green Tea
What's better than caffeine for a midday refresh? Something that wakes you up, hydrates your skin, and costs the same as one afternoon coffee, but lasts far, far beyond it? This mini Mario Badescu facial spray. When I'm in dry environments and don't want to muss my makeup, this spray is the burst of refreshment that I (and my complexion) need.
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10 Percent AHA
What I love about this lotion from First Aid Beauty is that it " combines the hydrating properties of a moisturizer with the benefits of chemical exfoliation," per the brand. I was hesitant to try anything that uses the word "chemical," but I've found that it smooths small bumps and evens out the texture of my skin where needed.
Herbivore Botanicals Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish
In a fit of enthusiasm for crystals, I bought this body polish without doing any research. Fortunately, that turned out to be one of my best (and only) impulsive skincare decisions. It's effective without being abrasive, has a unique scent, and you don't need that much for it to be effective. Plus, it hasn't dried out my skin even once.
Eminence Organic Skincare Stone Crop Gel Wash
One time, I was getting a facial, and the person finished it with the misting toner from this line. Based on its revitalizing scent and pleasant effect on my generally delicate skin, I became absolutely obsessed with the entire line. I moved from the toner to this gel wash that, and I'm not kidding, actually makes me more motivated to shower.
FlashMasque Facial Sheets - Illuminate
