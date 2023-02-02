Sheryl Crow Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Her Sons

All Sheryl Crow wants to do this summer is soak up the sun and spend time with her sons.
The singer offered E! News a rare glimpse in her life as a mom of sons Wyatt, 15, and Levi, 12, at the American Heart Association's 2023 Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City Feb. 1.
"Oh my gosh, it goes so fast. I mean, I can't stand it," Crow said. "My 15-year-old, in about three months, is going to get his driver's license, and you just feel like, they're little tiny toddlers, and the next thing they're slipping away. So I am into every moment."
She continued, "I don't want to miss anything. And I'm not even touring this summer because I want to make sure that they want to be where I am and that we can be together."
The "All I Wanna Do" artist noted that being a parent has shifted her perspective when it comes to how she moves through life.
"They make you look at life differently," the 60-year-old, who lives in Nashville with Wyatt and Levi, explained, "and they keep you on your feet. They keep you current, and it's just the gift that keeps on giving."
As Crow shared, one of the gifts is celebrating their mom's achievements with her. She said that while she "wouldn't say that I am their favorite artist," her sons are proud of her recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination. She added, "In fact, my 15-year-old called me today and said, 'Mom, I'm so proud of you. I heard you're nominated.'"
And despite her musical achievements, she revealed that her kids even keep her up to date on her own peers. "They're into pop music and they're into rap music, and they're also into country music," Crow stated. "They're both really into Zach Bryan right now, so I'm learning. I'm getting educated on what's current and what's hitting right now."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley