Sheryl Crow Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Her Sons

Watch : Sheryl Crow on Opening ACM Awards

All Sheryl Crow wants to do this summer is soak up the sun and spend time with her sons.

The singer offered E! News a rare glimpse in her life as a mom of sons Wyatt, 15, and Levi, 12, at the American Heart Association's 2023 Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City Feb. 1.

"Oh my gosh, it goes so fast. I mean, I can't stand it," Crow said. "My 15-year-old, in about three months, is going to get his driver's license, and you just feel like, they're little tiny toddlers, and the next thing they're slipping away. So I am into every moment."

She continued, "I don't want to miss anything. And I'm not even touring this summer because I want to make sure that they want to be where I am and that we can be together."

The "All I Wanna Do" artist noted that being a parent has shifted her perspective when it comes to how she moves through life.