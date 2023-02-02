Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Kevin Wendt

We're crying for all the right reasons.
Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt—who met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018—announced that they were expecting another child.
"BABY DADDY times two," Astrid, 32, captioned a black and white photo of Kevin on her Instagram Story on Jan. 31. "Test results came back POSITIVE so we're celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early."
The pair are already parents to 14-month-old son August, who they welcomed in November 2021.
The happy news comes just a few weeks after Astrid got candid about her journey with IVF on social media.
"Not a pregnancy announcement (yet) but today was transfer day so we're holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed," she wrote on Jan. 19 alongside a carousel of posts, including a video of a sonogram. "Last time this all felt much harder to share, there was so much more fear. but you guys have been an incredible community so this time I'm taking you along for the ride."
Astrid and Kevin, who tied the knot in October 2022, have also previously spoken about their difficulties getting pregnant.
"To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know firsthand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad and discouraged," Astrid wrote when announcing they were expecting their first child on Instagram in May 2021. "We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally—it's the toughest thing we've ever been through, and I can't wait to share more of how we got here."
She added, "But today is finally about some good news, and we hope you can enjoy it with us."
The sentiment was carried when they welcomed August later that year, with Kevin gushing about Astrid's strength.
"November 20th 2:02 am @astridloch made my dreams come true," he wrote. "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed."