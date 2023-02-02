Bachelor Nation's Astrid Loch Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Kevin Wendt

Watch : Pregnant Keke Palmer Teases Potential Baby Names

We're crying for all the right reasons.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt—who met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018—announced that they were expecting another child.

"BABY DADDY times two," Astrid, 32, captioned a black and white photo of Kevin on her Instagram Story on Jan. 31. "Test results came back POSITIVE so we're celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early."

The pair are already parents to 14-month-old son August, who they welcomed in November 2021.

The happy news comes just a few weeks after Astrid got candid about her journey with IVF on social media.

"Not a pregnancy announcement (yet) but today was transfer day so we're holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed," she wrote on Jan. 19 alongside a carousel of posts, including a video of a sonogram. "Last time this all felt much harder to share, there was so much more fear. but you guys have been an incredible community so this time I'm taking you along for the ride."