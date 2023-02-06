We're Totally Buggin' Over Alicia Silverstone's Thoughts on a Clueless Sequel

Watch : "Clueless" Turns 25: E! News Rewind

Alicia Silverstone botching the role of Cher Horowitz? As if.

And, yet, the actress was filled with trepidation the first time she considered revisiting her iconic Clueless role. Launching her TikTok page in 2021 with a reenacted scene from the beloved 1995 flick, "I felt very shy about it," the 44-year-old admitted to E! News in an exclusive interview. "I know that's what everybody wants and it makes me really uncomfortable because it's scary! Like, what if I don't do it well? I was a little girl when I was doing that. And now I'm a woman. So it feels silly."

Yes, that sounds way harsh. But those were the thoughts running through her head when she teamed up with Rakuten to film a 2023 Super Bowl commercial that saw her return to debate class, arguing the merits of using the shopping platform to score cash back on purchases from your go-to brands.