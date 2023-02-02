See Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Twin in Pink School Outfits

Watch : Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

This adorable photo gets an A+.

Coco Austin recently shared a sweet snap of her visiting daughter Chanel's first grade classroom.

"Bring your parent to School Day," the reality star wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a pic of her and her 7-year-old. "Love my girl so much #bestie."

The mother-daughter duo wore coordinating outfits for the occasion. Chanel sported a pink Under Armour tracksuit, pair of boots and headband while Coco donned rosy leggings and a matching beanie underneath her coat.

And when a commenter asked what they learned that day, Coco joked, "That school is hard…lol."

The TV personality, 43, often posts about her day-to-day life with Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T.

"People ask why is Chanel in so many videos of mine!" Coco wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Because we're like 2 peas and a pod! We're always together! Plus she is my daughter and I love her... smh."