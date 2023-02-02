See Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Twin in Pink School Outfits

This adorable photo gets an A+.
Coco Austin recently shared a sweet snap of her visiting daughter Chanel's first grade classroom.
"Bring your parent to School Day," the reality star wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a pic of her and her 7-year-old. "Love my girl so much #bestie."
The mother-daughter duo wore coordinating outfits for the occasion. Chanel sported a pink Under Armour tracksuit, pair of boots and headband while Coco donned rosy leggings and a matching beanie underneath her coat.
And when a commenter asked what they learned that day, Coco joked, "That school is hard…lol."
The TV personality, 43, often posts about her day-to-day life with Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T.
"People ask why is Chanel in so many videos of mine!" Coco wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Because we're like 2 peas and a pod! We're always together! Plus she is my daughter and I love her... smh."
And while she knows people often comment on her parenting online, Coco can always count on the love and support of Ice-T, who called her the "best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine" in a video message for her November appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.
"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she said after watching the clip. "You don't hear the goodness. You just hear the bad. And I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years of putting everything aside—my career, everything—just for her. And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."
To see more photos of Coco, Chanel and Ice-T from over the years, keep scrolling.