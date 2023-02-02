See Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Twin in Pink School Outfits

Coco Austin recently joined daughter Chanel for Bring Your Parent to School Day. See the sweet photo.

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School

This adorable photo gets an A+.

Coco Austin recently shared a sweet snap of her visiting daughter Chanel's first grade classroom. 

"Bring your parent to School Day," the reality star wrote on Instagram Feb. 1 alongside a pic of her and her 7-year-old. "Love my girl so much #bestie."

The mother-daughter duo wore coordinating outfits for the occasion. Chanel sported a pink Under Armour tracksuit, pair of boots and headband while Coco donned rosy leggings and a matching beanie underneath her coat.

And when a commenter asked what they learned that day, Coco joked, "That school is hard…lol."

The TV personality, 43, often posts about her day-to-day life with Chanel, who she shares with husband Ice-T.

"People ask why is Chanel in so many videos of mine!" Coco wrote in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. "Because we're like 2 peas and a pod! We're always together! Plus she is my daughter and I love her... smh."

And while she knows people often comment on her parenting online, Coco can always count on the love and support of Ice-T, who called her the "best mother to Chanel that anyone could possibly imagine" in a video message for her November appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

Instagram

"I'm underneath a microscope all the time and you don't hear what good you do," she said after watching the clip. "You don't hear the goodness. You just hear the bad. And I know I'm a good mother because I dedicated the last six years of putting everything aside—my career, everything—just for her. And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people."

To see more photos of Coco, Chanel and Ice-T from over the years, keep scrolling.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The then 2-year-old child showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

Instagram
Mommy's Little Princess

Could Chanel's grin be any cuter?

Instagram
Island Girls

Coco and Chanel say hello to Snapchat!

Instagram
Lovebug!

"I spend more time getting Chanel dressed than me..Its an event everyday. I love it when everything matches perfectly," writes Coco.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Such. A. Doll.

