Kyle Richards Shares Her Motherhood Advice for Niece Paris Hilton

Watch : Paris Hilton Welcomes FIRST BABY With Carter Reum

Kyle Richards is sharing a piece of advice that's more precious than diamonds.



A little more than a week after her niece Paris Hilton (whose mom is Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton) shared she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her best tip about parenthood for the Simple Life alum.

"You get out of your kids what you put into them," Kyle exclusively told E! News at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Feb 1. "A lot more people are working moms, so it's totally different, but you really get out of your kids what you put into them. That's the best way I can put it."

Though the Bravo star, who shares four kids with husband Mauricio Umansky, hasn't met Paris' baby boy just yet, Kyle noted that she knows her niece will be "a great mom."

"She's always been amazing with her animals," Kyle added. "She's a good dog and animal mom, so I think she'll be a great baby mom."