Kyle Richards Shares Her Motherhood Advice for Niece Paris Hilton

Kyle Richards is sharing a piece of advice that's more precious than diamonds.
A little more than a week after her niece Paris Hilton (whose mom is Kyle's sister Kathy Hilton) shared she and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her best tip about parenthood for the Simple Life alum.
"You get out of your kids what you put into them," Kyle exclusively told E! News at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Feb 1. "A lot more people are working moms, so it's totally different, but you really get out of your kids what you put into them. That's the best way I can put it."
Though the Bravo star, who shares four kids with husband Mauricio Umansky, hasn't met Paris' baby boy just yet, Kyle noted that she knows her niece will be "a great mom."
"She's always been amazing with her animals," Kyle added. "She's a good dog and animal mom, so I think she'll be a great baby mom."
As for who the Paris in Love star may be relying on the most during the start of this new chapter?
It's no surprise that it may be two of the closest people to her, including her mom and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who shares kids Lily-Grace, 6, Teddy, 5, and a 5-month-old baby boy with husband James Rothschild.
"Nicky's an unbelievable mom," Kyle shared. "She's such a great hands-on, relaxed mom. I'm always impressed by that because I was so nervous with my kids when they're a little like, ‘Oh, what if they touch this? Are they going to get sick?' And she's very relaxed and chill."
As she put it, "Hopefully, Paris will learn from her mom and her aunt, and what she's seen with her sister and her aunts growing up."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley