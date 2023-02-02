Rita Ora Reveals Massive Emerald Wedding Ring After Marrying Taika Waititi

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

Bling, bling—check out Rita Ora's ring.

The singer, who recently wed Taika Waititi, flashed her sparkler while appearing on the Feb. 1 episode of The Tonight Show.

"I actually have never shown anyone my ring," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "You know, it's my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you're part of our relationship weirdly ‘cause we watch you every night—that creepy? I just felt like I'll show you it. Look, here it is."

Ora then gave Fallon and viewers a close-up of her ring, which included an emerald center stone surrounded by a diamond halo and diamonds on the side that matched another pavé band. And while she admitted Waititi "did good" in choosing the ring, he may have had a little help.

"I just think, like, when you know what you want—and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with this person—I just wanted it to feel really right," Ora continued. "And so I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."