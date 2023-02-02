Rita Ora Reveals Massive Emerald Wedding Ring After Marrying Taika Waititi

Bling, bling—check out Rita Ora's ring.
The singer, who recently wed Taika Waititi, flashed her sparkler while appearing on the Feb. 1 episode of The Tonight Show.
"I actually have never shown anyone my ring," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "You know, it's my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you're part of our relationship weirdly ‘cause we watch you every night—that creepy? I just felt like I'll show you it. Look, here it is."
Ora then gave Fallon and viewers a close-up of her ring, which included an emerald center stone surrounded by a diamond halo and diamonds on the side that matched another pavé band. And while she admitted Waititi "did good" in choosing the ring, he may have had a little help.
"I just think, like, when you know what you want—and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with this person—I just wanted it to feel really right," Ora continued. "And so I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."
While a source told E! News in August that the recording artist and the filmmaker had wed, Ora only recently confirmed the news.
"Everything happens for a reason, people," she said on a Jan. 27 episode of Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden. "I am officially off the market."
She also revealed whether she'll take Waititi's last name.
"I've definitely thought about it, but I've worked very hard for this Ora name, I have to say," she added. "But I do believe in sharing the journey. I don't know, I haven't really kind of decided yet."
And while Ora didn't go into detail about their private wedding, she indicated that it was what she had envisioned.
"It was perfect," she shared. "It was just exactly, exactly how I wanted it. It was just nice and perfect, completely how I wanted it, just to myself sometimes. It was really sweet."
Ora, 32, and Waititi, 47, sparked romance rumors in the spring of 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple that summer.
"I love love as well," she said on a September 2022 episode of Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast. "I've always been such a believer in it, and I always wanted the fairy tale. That's what I grew up loving. And my parents have been together for over, like, 30 years. So for me, it was always about that love, finding a partner and all that. So, I'm really happy I did. But you know, I made that choice. It made me happy. And I love Taika."
And Ora is expressing her feelings through music, including through her recently released song "You Only Love Me" and an upcoming album.
"Making a decision to really spend the rest of your life with someone is a kind of a big decision," she said on The Tonight Show. "So it got me writing again. And I just really got inspired by love and—even though it sounds cheesy—all those sort of phases of meeting somebody and then do you really like them, do they like me, do I say that we're together, can we be exclusive, like what is going on? And that's what I wrote all my feelings about, and it's nice to capture the moment. So, I feel like it's more than just music. It's a moment in life for me."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).