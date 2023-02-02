Mandy Moore’s Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy

This is precious.
As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.
"As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me," the This Is Us alum shared in a press release. "Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face."
True to Mandy's words, all four are all smiles as she shared why their bond will always be a time to remember in E! News' exclusive clip.
"Gus and Ozzie, my boys," the singer narrates in the Feb. 2 video. "There's really nothing sweeter than the two of you. The warm snuggles, the precious giggles. This is family."
Mandy, who tied the knot with Taylor in 2018, added, "I don't think your dad and I remember a time without you two. Seeing Dad with you both, it's just the most special."
But the love doesn't stop there.
"Ozzie, you got the best big brother," she added. "You guys are going to have each other and that is the greatest gift to me."
And as a new mom of two, Mandy quipped about already having them on same page.
"I honestly couldn't hold myself back with you two and these matching Gymboree outfits," she said. "Sorry, sorry—I'm just going to be that kind of mom."
At the end of the day, the singer is more than happy in real life.
"Boys, with all the busy in our lives," she concluded, "it's so important to capture these moments with you. It's us, it will always be us."
Watch the cute video.