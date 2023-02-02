Mandy Moore’s Heartwarming Video With Sons Gus and Ozzie Is Sweet as Candy

Watch : Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Message to Kids in Gymboree Campaign

This is precious.

As part of Gymboree's 2023 spring campaign, brand ambassador Mandy Moore—along with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their two sons, Gus, 23 months, and Ozzie, 3 months—are featured in heartwarming footage showcasing their best matching looks altogether.

"As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me," the This Is Us alum shared in a press release. "Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face."

True to Mandy's words, all four are all smiles as she shared why their bond will always be a time to remember in E! News' exclusive clip.

"Gus and Ozzie, my boys," the singer narrates in the Feb. 2 video. "There's really nothing sweeter than the two of you. The warm snuggles, the precious giggles. This is family."