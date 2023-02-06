We Can Thank Beyoncé For Inspiring Lizzo’s Grammy-Winning Music

This speech is good as hell.
Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammys ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, on Feb. 5. While accepting the coveted honor, the 34-year-old gave a special shout out to Beyoncé, who was also nominated.
"Beyoncé, in the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform," Lizzo admitted onstage. "My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I'm good."
Indeed, Beyoncé—who made history as the most decorated artist in Grammys history—had a huge impact on Lizzo.
"You changed my life," she declared on stage to the "Cuff It" artist, who was sitting in the audience. "You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!"
Beyoncé wasn't the only artist she shouted out.
"I want to dedicate this award to Prince," Lizzo shared. "When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. And I was like, 'I don't care if my positivity bother you. What's wrong with you?'"
Reflecting on that turning point in her life, Lizzo shared that it was at "a time when positive music and feel-good music wasn't mainstream."
"I felt very misunderstood," she recalled. "I felt on the outside looking in, but I stayed true to myself because I wanted to make the world a better place so I had to be that change to make the world better place."
Indeed, Lizzo feels a movement has taken place since then for the better.
"Now I look around, and there's all these songs that are about loving our bodies and feeling comfortable in our skin and feeling good! she continued. "And I'm just so proud to be a part of it."
Steve Lacy, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, ABBA, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat and Brandi Carlile (whose song features Lucius) were also nominated for Record of the Year.
