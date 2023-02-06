We Can Thank Beyoncé For Inspiring Lizzo’s Grammy-Winning Music

Watch : Beyonce Delivers Emotional Speech After HISTORIC Grammys Win

This speech is good as hell.

Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammys ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, on Feb. 5. While accepting the coveted honor, the 34-year-old gave a special shout out to Beyoncé, who was also nominated.

"Beyoncé, in the fifth grade I skipped school to see you perform," Lizzo admitted onstage. "My sister, she got me out of school. It was literature, I'm good."

Indeed, Beyoncé—who made history as the most decorated artist in Grammys history—had a huge impact on Lizzo.

"You changed my life," she declared on stage to the "Cuff It" artist, who was sitting in the audience. "You sang that gospel medley. And the way you made me feel, I was like, ‘I want to make people feel this way with my music.' So thank you so much. You clearly are the artist of our lives!"

Beyoncé wasn't the only artist she shouted out.