Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son, Oliver Brown.

The Bachelor alum shared on Feb. 1 that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's "beautiful son" was born Jan. 28, when she was 24 weeks pregnant, and "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."

She paired the heartbreaking Instagram post with a black-and-white photo of Oliver laying on her chest while Dylan kisses Sarah's forehead.

"There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we're experiencing," she wrote in the post. "It's beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad's mouth and long fingers."

Sarah, who has been engaged to Dylan since May 2021, called Oliver their "IVF miracle," who "defied so many odds and fought through so many hard milestones to be here, but the higher powers still had other plans for the three of us."

The 36-year-old said that although her time with Oliver "was short," the couple is "grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly."