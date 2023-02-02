Connie Britton Explains Why Her Dear Edward Character Is the Complete Opposite of Tami Taylor

Watch : Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

Connie Britton is putting Dillon, Texas in her rearview mirror.

The actress, who played beloved matriarch, football wife and high school guidance counselor-turned-principal Tami Taylor on all five seasons of Friday Night Lights, reunites with FNL creator Jason Katims on Apple TV+'s Dear Edward—but don't expect Tami 2.0.

"When Jason reached out, I was so excited to hear from him," Connie exclusively told E! News. "I thought it was so inspired that this is what he envisioned for me after working with me on Tami Taylor for so long. I was like, ‘Yes!' Because of course we have to go to the other end of the spectrum."

On the other end of that spectrum is Dee Dee Cameron, a rich, over-the-top New York socialite whose husband is among those named dead in a plane crash. As Dee Dee's life unravels—in more ways than one—she's forced to pick up the pieces.

"This character gave me as much joy as Tami," Connie said. "She made me laugh all the time. I just think she's such a ballsy broad. Even when she loses everything, that's my favorite part. She has to break apart, but then she finds the courage to keep going and to know herself better."