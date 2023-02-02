Taylor Lautner Makes Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift's Lavender Haze EASTER EGGS Explained

Taylor Lautner knows this VMAs moment all too well.

Lautner, who dated Taylor Swift for a few months in 2009, took a trip down memory lane to make a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend. As for what prompted this? Lautner's wife Tay Dome asked which moment in his life he would chose to go back to if he could.

"Probably the 2009 VMAs," Lautner declared on their podcast The Squeeze as seen in a Feb. 1 TikTok, "when I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit." (As for how his wife felt about his answer? As she noted, "I'm deceased.")

Lautner, 30, went on to recall that fateful night, saying, "I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage."