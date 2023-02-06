It’s About Damn Time You Applaud Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Performance

Watch : Lizzo's New Wax Figure Is Good as Hell

Lizzo's performance at the 2023 Grammys was good as hell.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, who is nominated for five Grammys, stole the show—hosted by Trevor Noah—at the Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5.

The 34-year-old was introduced by Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Jayla Sullivan, before hitting the stage to perform her hit singles, "About Damn Time" and "Special."

For her performance, Lizzo stepped out of her orange Dolce & Gabbana red carpet gown and instead donned a black minidress with a diamond-encrusted bodice. She was accompanied by a chorus of women, who circled around her as they delivered powerful vocals to her empowering tracks.

Lizzo is one of many artists on the star-studded roster of performers. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, country stars, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, Sam Smith and Mary J. Blige, are also set to hit the stage for music's biggest night.