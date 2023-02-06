2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

It’s About Damn Time You Applaud Lizzo’s 2023 Grammys Performance

At the 2023 Grammys, Lizzo took the stage to perform her hits "About Damn Time" and "Special." She is nominated for five Grammys including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lizzo's performance at the 2023 Grammys was good as hell.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, who is nominated for five Grammys, stole the show—hosted by Trevor Noah—at the Crypto.com Arena Feb. 5.

The 34-year-old was introduced by Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star Jayla Sullivan, before hitting the stage to perform her hit singles, "About Damn Time" and "Special."

For her performance, Lizzo stepped out of her orange Dolce & Gabbana red carpet gown and instead donned a black minidress with a diamond-encrusted bodice. She was accompanied by a chorus of women, who circled around her as they delivered powerful vocals to her empowering tracks.

Lizzo is one of many artists on the star-studded roster of performers. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, country stars, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim PetrasSam Smith and Mary J. Blige, are also set to hit the stage for music's biggest night.

It's a big night for Lizzo, whose noms include Song of the Year, Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year and Album of the Year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

And she's got stiff competition. Also up for Album of the Year is ABBA with Voyage, Adele with 30Bad Bunny with Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé with Renaissance, Mary J. Blige with Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Brandi Carlile with In These Silent Days Coldplay with Music Of The Spheres, Kendrick Lamar with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Harry Styles with Harry's House.

