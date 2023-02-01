Missy Elliott Makes History as First Female Hip Hop Artist to Be Nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliot is still working it.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2023 nominees on Feb. 1 with the rapper reaching a major milestone as the first female Hip Hop Artist achieve the honor.
"This is an incredible honor. I'm so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees," Missy said in a press release of the moment. "I've spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well."
The "Lose Control" artist, 51, further noted what it the recognition means to her.
She continued, "But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!"
Other nominees for the honor include artists such as Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper and George Michael. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony will take place this fall with date, venue and more information to be announced.
Last year, Missy discussed the longevity of her career and how she's managed to make it through.
"As a solo artist I've been in the game for 25 years, but in the music industry I've been here for 29," she told Essence in July 2022. "I've been reflecting on that. It's a huge accomplishment–especially when you're still around."
The singer, who has previously won four Grammys, continued, "When I think about my albums, you remember very clearly what space you were in at that time. Looking back at Missy 25 years ago, and looking at Missy in 2022, it's just an amazing feeling. You go through a lot of ups and downs, so to still be standing is always a blessing."
Throughout the course of her career, Missy has been honored with the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and became the first rapper in Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021—to name a few of her achievements.