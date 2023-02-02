Nordstrom Just Dropped the Cutest Activewear From Your Fave Brands— Here Are the Best Under $100 Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sometimes, all the workout motivation you need comes from a good activewear set. Luckily, Nordstrom just dropped a ton of cute new activewear from your favorite brands, like Alo, Outdoor Voices, Nike, adidas, Beyond Yoga and more. From supportive and stylish sports bras to pleated tennis skirts and more, you'll be having your more fashion-forward and confident gym session yet with these new Nordstrom activewear finds. The best part? All our favorite athleticwear looks are under $100.
Scroll below to check out the best new activewear at Nordstrom, and start treating your studio, gym or hiking trail like a runway.
Alo Seamless Cable Fleece Crop Top
This Alo seamless long-sleeve fleece crop top comes in a vanilla-white shade and black, both of which we're definitely adding to our activewear rotation. The fitted top has cable pattern textures and thumbhole cuffs.
Zella Studio Luxe Asymmetric Sports Bra
This Zella asymmetric sports bra is supportive and cute, and definitely a step up from your average sports bra.
Alo Grand Slam Tennis Skirt
Whether you're an aspiring tennis pro or want to partake in the tenniscore trend, this Alo tennis skirt is for you. It comes in this dreamy light blue shade and, if you're feeling more bold, a vibrant red.
Nike Phoenix Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt
This crewneck sweatshirt from Nike is perfect to wear over your matching biker short and sports bra set. It comes in so many cute colors, too.
Nike One Mid-Rise Bike Shorts
If you don't have a pair of black bike shorts in your workout wardrobe, don't worry. We've found the perfect ones with these Nike mid-rise bike shorts, and the look comes in so many versatile colors.
adidas Adicolor Classics Firebird Recycled Polyester Track Jacket
The quintessential adidas track jacket is always a workout wardrobe must-have. The look comes in black and dark green, and it would look great with a pair of leggings, biker shorts, joggers or the matching track pants.
Nike Everyday Plus 6-Pack Cushioned No-Show Socks
These Nike no-show socks are seriously the best. If you need a fresh new set of no-slip white socks, snag this six-pack from Nordstrom!
Nike Fast Tempo Shorts
These white Nike shorts are perfect for your runs. The sporty-chic look is lightweight and comfortable, so it'll totally elevate your workout routine.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
It comes as no surprise that these Live In High Waist Leggings are ultra comfortable to the point where you'll want to, well, live in them. The look comes in four different cute colors, but sizes are selling out fast.
Zella Amazing Lite Crewneck Sweatshirt
This crewneck sweatshirt will take you to your yoga class, gym session and any other workout in style and comfort.
Nike Air Max Excee Sneaker
These Nike Air Max Excee Sneakers come in a ton of different colorways. The shoe is a reimagination of the Air Max 90s that everyone knows and loves. Whether you're going to the gym or going for a hot girl walk, these sneakers are a great under $100 pair.
Outdoor Voices Nimbus Organic Cotton Sweatpants
These Outdoor Voices cotton sweatpants will have you feeling comfortable all day, whether you're lounging, going for a coffee or headed to a workout.
Beyond Yoga Focus Crop Racerback Performance Tank
This crop racerback performance tank comes in two different shades of blue, and this deep sea tone is already selling out. The top is high quality, supportive and super comfortable, for any type of workout.
