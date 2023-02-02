Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Dolly Parton's Surprising Connection to Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Watch : Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Return to Buffy

Dolly Parton might be known for working 9 to 5, but she's not afraid of the dark.

As it turns out, the country music legend played a role in bringing Buffy the Vampire Slayer to the screen, according to Buffy herself.

"Yes, little known fact," Sarah Michelle Gellar said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Jan. 31, "the legend Dolly Parton was a producer."

While integral to the show's origins, Dolly's support wasn't exactly hands-on.

"We never saw her," Sarah told host Jimmy Fallon. "We'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, ‘She doesn't know who I am.'"

How wrong you would be, Sarah Michelle Gellar!

"One day, somebody asked her about it and she complimented the show and my performance," Sarah gushed. "I was like, ‘Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'"