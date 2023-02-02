Peacock's Love for the Ages Reunion Trailer Teases a Surprising New Romance

Not all romances can withstand the test of time.
Peacock and Telemundo's reality dating series Love for the Ages put three middle-aged married couples through the ultimate test to see if new (and younger) romantic suitors would strengthen or damage their relationships. And after a season full of heartbreak and heartwarming moments, the cast is getting back together for the show's first-ever reunion special, and E! News has your exclusive first look.
According to Peacock's description, the special—hosted by Adrienne Bailon-Houghton—will see the group come together "with things still left unsaid and wounds to heal." But that doesn't mean there won't be a few surprises in store, as the trailer teases a potential new romance between two of the show's stars.
As Adrienne asks in the teaser, "Are you guys dating?" It looks like fans will have to tune in to find out which two cast members the show ended up bring together.
The show's debut season ended on a happy note for couples Michael and Maria and Sebastian and Silvia, as the series' group of sexy singles only made them build stronger connections with each other. The social experiment worked so well for Michael and Maria, that they even renewed their marriage vows.
But things didn't work out as well for couple Richard and Marioxi, as they ended the season single without the happily ever after they'd been hoping to find.
The series—which is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Yessica Garcia, Katie Griffin and Karrie Wolfe—is among Peacock's Tplus lineup of Telemundo originals, and is produced in both English and Spanish.
Check out the teaser above.
The Love for the Ages reunion premieres Thursday, Feb. 9, exclusively on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and Telemundo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)